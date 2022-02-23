Dollar drops below BRL 5 for the first time since July 2021 – Economy

The attraction of foreign investors to Brazil, courtesy of the high interest rates after successive rises in the basic interest rate (the Selic)is increasing the flow of foreign investors to the country and ignoring the Geopolitical crisis between Russia and Ukraine. With that, the dollar it has been in free fall since the beginning of 2022. This Wednesday, the 23rd, the American currency operates once again in a fall. At around 11 am, the dollar broke the “psychological barrier” of R$5 for the first time since July 2021, reaching R$4.9995. After that, the dollar has remained at R$5, with stock market volatility New York. Trading volume is stronger.

The dollar has already opened pressured by the downward trend abroad with the improvement in appetite for risk assets. And it went down further later under the influence of local news, such as the strong IPCA-15 of Februarywhich should require further increases in the Selic rate, increasing the country’s attractiveness, and record revenue from the IRS in January, supporting tax relief. The projections of central bank for monthly flow are also strong inflows to Brazil, both in direct investments and for financial investments, also inducing the movement of reduction of foreign exchange positions in the futures market.

“Foreign investors are coming here, attracted by high interest rates, and secondary offerings of shares on the stock exchange also help, in addition to shares of some companies still at attractive prices”, says the person responsible for the exchange area at Land Investments, Vanei Nagem.

According to the strategist Jefferson Laatusfrom the group Laatus, the higher-than-expected IPCA-15 helps to extend the dollar’s fall, as it indicates that the cycle of interest rate hikes is not near the end. With the higher Selic, foreigners must bring money to the country in search of greater gains. According to him, the data on the external sector announced by the Central Bank show the inflow of foreign currency, both for investments and for financial investments, which also gives impetus to the movement to reduce foreign exchange positions in the futures market.

Commodity effect

The rise in prices of commoditieswhich rose 13.5% in dollars between the turn of the year and the middle of this month, also helps to explain the strengthening of the Brazilian currency against the dollar in this period, according to the economist Lívio Ribeiro, associate researcher at FGV/Ibre. Through a model, it monitors the determining factors of the price of currencies. It works like this: when the price of raw materials increases in dollars on the international market, commodity-exporting countries receive more foreign exchange from foreign sales, and their currency appreciates.

This movement was taking place with the Brazil and other raw material exporting countries. But, in the last ten days, Brazil stood out in relation to its peers, observes the economist. And the loss of value of the dollar in relation to the real was accentuated, because also the differential of interest, today at 10.75%, attracted a strong inflow of external resources. About half of the devaluation of the dollar against the real accumulated this year occurred only in this month.

“The inflow of capital this year through investors on the stock exchange and inflows of foreign exchange related to exports ended up pushing the dollar down,” he says. Welber Barral, Former Secretary of Foreign Trade.

The day is positive for oil, which favors Petrobras shares (ON +0.30%, PN +1.75%), while another commodity giant, Vale (ON), gives way, down 1, 52%, as well as steel stocks (CSN ON -4.09%, Usiminas PNA -2.92% and Gerdau PN -3.58%), with the market still very attentive to initiatives by the Chinese government to contain what considers as speculative in the formation of prices in the sector.

Despite this favorable scenario, experts estimate that the dollar’s fall is short-lived. Sergio Vale, chief economist at MB Associados, says that this scenario does not seem to be sustainable and that the exchange rate should not remain at this level throughout the year. “There is room for the real to depreciate because of the electoral risks that should appear ahead.” José Augusto de Castro, president of AEBrecalls that market projections still point to the exchange rate at R$ 5.50 at the end of this year.

handbag

A binary framework guided the Ibovespa in the first part of business, with the index starting to renew lows in the early afternoon, falling to the range of 112 thousand points, after rising to 113 thousand points. The external tranquility after sanctions imposed by the United States on Russia being considered bland by the market helped the rise earlier. However, caution remains and has gained more strength after Ukraine says it has only strengthened its defenses because of Russian threats and actions. The country began evacuating its embassy in Kiev on Wednesday, as Ukraine urged its citizens to leave Russian territory. With an eye on the geopolitical scene, New York stock indices began to fall.

After the punctual recovery of the previous day, the Ibovespa returned to negative territory this Wednesday, with gains in just one of the last five sessions, since risk aversion around the geopolitical situation in Eastern Europe intensified. at 2:29 pmthe B3 benchmark dropped 0.22% to 112,637.91 points, still close to the renewed low in the last hour, at 112,264.35 points. In New York, the three references also renewed the day’s low, with losses ranging between 0.42% (Dow Jones) and 0.93% (Nasdaq) in the session.