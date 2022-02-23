Dollar drops for the 4th consecutive trading session with flow to Brazil

By Luana Maria Benedito

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The dollar dipped below the psychological 5 reais mark for the first time since mid-2021 on Wednesday, with high domestic interest rates continuing to attract foreign inflows – which left the Brazilian currency with the best global performance both this year. trading session as well as in the month and year.

At 11:50 (Brasília time), the spot dollar retreated 0.86%, to 5.0075 reais on sale, after reaching 4.9978 reais (-1.05%).

If it maintained this level until the end of negotiations, the dollar would register a minimum since the closing price of 4.9764 reais reached on June 30 of last year, which was also the last time the US currency closed below 5 real.

On B3, at 11:50 (Brasília time), the dollar futures contract with the first maturity fell 1.06% to 5.0095 reais.

With this morning’s performance, the spot dollar deepened the losses accumulated in February to about 5.6%, intensifying the fall in 2022 to more than 10%. The real – which led gains against the dollar among a basket of more than 30 currencies from around the world in this session – also boasts the best performance for the month and year.

Behind the sharp devaluation of the US currency is a “large flow of the dollar to the market, after Brazil – and emerging markets in general – got ahead of developed countries in the normalization of monetary policy”, he told Reuters. Bruno Mori, financial planner at Planor.

The market is waiting for the latest data on the exchange rate flow to the country for 14:30 (Brasília time) this Wednesday. In the first two weeks of February alone, Brazil received US$5.077 billion via contracted exchange (up from US$3.383 billion in the same period in 2021), raising the accumulated balance for the year to US$6.570 billion, against US$6.180 billion a year ago. year before.

The greater the difference in borrowing costs between Brazil and developed economies, such as the United States, the greater the attractiveness of the real tends to be for “carry trade” strategies, which try to profit from the purchase of currencies that offer high returns.

The Selic rate is currently at 10.75%, while interest rates in the world’s largest economy remain close to zero – although the US central bank, the Federal Reserve, has indicated that it will start raising them next month.

Mori stated that the February reading of the IPCA-15, released earlier by the IBGE, may cause market participants to raise their estimates to the interest rate level at the end of the Central Bank’s tightening cycle, which would tend to reinforce the bearish pressure on the dollar.

The IPCA-15, considered a preview of inflation, accelerated the rise to 0.99%, the highest monthly variation for a month of February since 2016 (+1.42%).

Alberto Ramos, director of economic research for Latin America at Goldman Sachs, said in a report released after the IPCA-15 reading that “the challenging current and prospective backdrop of inflation” and the Fed’s recent more aggressive turn in the fight against rising prices “require a conservative calibration of monetary policy” in Brazil.

In addition to the prospect of higher interest rates, Mori, from Planejamento, pointed out the high prices of commodities as a factor of impulse for the Brazilian currency, since they tend to intensify the inflow of dollars in countries that export these inputs, as is the case of Brazil.

On Tuesday, Central Bank President Roberto Campos Neto said the Brazilian exchange rate has been affected by a number of variables – such as higher interest rates, better-than-expected fiscal performance and rotation of flows to assets. – that are contributing to its appreciation and generating among investors a perception that it is “important to enter now”.

Abroad, the dollar index fell 0.1%, as investors awaited the next developments involving frictions between Russia and Ukraine.

know more

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat