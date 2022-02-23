Dollar drops to R$ 5.05 with foreign tickets for fixed income and Bolsa Por Estadão



© Reuters. Dollar drops to R$ 5.05 with foreign tickets for fixed income and stock exchange



The price dropped further, to a low of R$5.0564 on the spot market recently. The strategist Jason Vieira, from Infinity Asset, assesses that the short-term flow of foreigners remains positive, despite the uncertainties about the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Abroad, the strategist says that JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:) (SA:) assesses that the (Fed, the US central bank) may reduce the number of interest rate hikes by Fed Funds due to geopolitical uncertainties in the Eastern Europe, which could have a disinflationary impact on the United States, despite the strong rise in the .

For Vieira, the possibility of a lower number of interest rate hikes by the Fed this year would reinforce Brazil’s attractiveness for the carry trade, given the prospects of continued hikes in the coming months, and also for the Stock Exchange, which was showing gains around of 1.30% just now.