Dollar drops to R$5.01 as Brazil continues to attract flows By Reuters



© Reuters. 100 Dollar Bills 11/3/2009 REUTERS/Rick Wilking



By Luana Maria Benedito

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The market extended its losses for a fourth consecutive trading session on Wednesday, falling to the range of 5.01 reais due to the maintenance of flows to the domestic market, which offers attractive interest rates.

At 10:02 (Brasília time), the spot dollar retreated 0.71%, to 5.0153 reais on sale.

The US currency was at 5.0150 reais on the session floor, down 0.71%. The last time the dollar closed below this level was on June 30th (4.9764 reais).

On B3, at 10:02 (GMT), the first-maturity contract was down 0.88%, at 5.0185 reais.

With this morning’s performance, the spot dollar deepens the losses accumulated in February to around 5.4%, intensifying the fall in 2022 to almost 10%. The real has the best performance in the month and year among the main currencies.

Behind the intense devaluation of the US currency is a “large flow of dollars to the market, after Brazil – and emerging markets, in general – – got ahead of developed countries in the normalization of monetary policy”, he said. Bruno Mori, a financial planner at Planor, told Reuters.

The greater the differential in borrowing costs between Brazil and developed economies, such as the United States, the greater the attractiveness of the real for “carry trade” strategies, which try to profit from the purchase of currencies that offer high returns. A is currently at 10.75%, while interest rates in the world’s largest economy remain close to zero.

Mori also pointed to the high prices of commodities as a factor of impulse for the Brazilian currency, since they tend to intensify the inflow of dollars in exporting countries.

On Tuesday, Central Bank President Roberto Campos Neto said the Brazilian exchange rate has been affected by a number of variables – such as higher interest rates, better-than-expected fiscal performance and asset rotation – – that are contributing to its appreciation and generating among investors a perception that it is “important to enter now”.

Faced with this scenario, Mori stated that the dollar may test levels below the psychological mark of 5 reais, although he warns of the “temporary” nature of the flow of foreign resources to Brazil.

He drew attention to the persistence of political risks, due to the approach of the presidential elections in October, and to the prospect of interest rate hikes in the US throughout this year, which tend to benefit the dollar.

Abroad, it fell 0.1%, as investors awaited the next developments involving friction between Russia and Ukraine.