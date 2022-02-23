Dollar drops to R$5.05 and closes at the lowest level since July 1

The dollar amended in this Tuesday’s session (22) the third consecutive trading session with a fall and fell to the lowest level since the beginning of July last year. The currency broke the R$ 5.05 mark in the early afternoon. With a minimum of BRL 5.0451, recorded at the end of trading, the American currency closed down 1.07%, at BRL 5.0521 – the lowest closing value since July 1 of last year (BRL 5, 0453). With the fall in the last three sessions, the dollar has already accumulated a fall of 4.78% in February and a loss of 9.39% per year.

Operators once again identified the flow of foreign funds to domestic assets, amid the global rotation of portfolios that favors commodity-producing countries with higher interest rates. On the domestic front, a lower perception of fiscal risk, after the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said that the PEC of Fuels in Congress are “definitely removed”, would have reinforced the appetite for the real.

Despite the tightrope between west and russia, which allegedly sent troops to the breakaway region of Ukraine, the day was one of loss of strength for the US currency against the euro and most emerging currencies. The dollar’s weakness abroad is linked to growing expectations that the Federal Reserve, pressed by uncertainties caused by geopolitical tensions, will opt for an initial interest rate hike of 0.25 percentage point in March. There is also speculation surrounding a reduction in the number of Fed Funds upgrades this year. This afternoon, US President Joe Biden announced, among other measures, that he would cut Western funding of Russian sovereign debt – and waved even tougher economic sanctions if Russia “escalates aggression” on Ukraine. The European Union also closed a package of sanctions against the Russians.

Here, expectations are that the Selic rate, currently at 10.75% per year, may approach 13% – which further expands the real interest rate projected in 12 months and maintains a differential between domestic and external interest in high levels, attracting short-term capital for “carry trade” operations.

The real is the best-performing currency against the dollar in the world in 2022. In this Tuesday’s session, the Brazilian currency once again shone and would have led the gains among emerging markets were it not for the strong recovery of the ruble, given the assessment that Western sanctions were lenient.

Despite the strong appreciation of the real, the head of the Treasury at Travelex Bank, Marcos Weigt, sees room for further declines in the dollar, if there is not a drastic event abroad. “It is in the mind of foreign investors that Brazil is a country of commodities and high interest rates, with a real interest rate between 6% and 7%, the highest in the world”, says Weigt, calling attention to the fact that the Ibovespa rises today despite the fall of the stock markets in New York “Foreigners are not worried about fundamentals and low growth. They are taking advantage of a window of opportunity that runs until April or May.”

For Weigt, the Fed should start the normalization of monetary policy with an interest rate hike by 0.25 percentage point in March, as the implicit inflation rates show that the US central bank, despite the recent acceleration in prices, still has a lot of credibility. “The market believes that the Fed will manage to curb inflation. It may even accelerate the interest rate hike to 0.50 point after the March hike, but even so, the interest rate differential with Brazil will remain huge”, says the treasurer. .

In an event at BTG Pactual, the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, once again said that Brazil took the lead in the monetary adjustment and that it has been recognized for that. “Higher interest rates bring dollar flows to Brazil. The improvement in the exchange rate is linked to the movement of rotation in investment flows,” said Campos Neto, adding that a faster monetary tightening in the US could “affect financial flows with negative for emerging”. Campos Neto stated that “giving up revenue does not help structural inflation” and said he found it “curious that some countries attack persistent inflation with fiscal measures”, stressing that he was not talking about Brazil.

Even with the eventual burial of the Fuels PECs in Congress, bills related to fuel prices are still on the agenda. And today the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, announced his intention to promote a 25% reduction in the Tax on Industrialized Products (IPI), with an impact of R$ 20 billion per year. Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) stated that the House has no resistance to reducing federal taxes on fuel, but considered that the measure needs to undergo an evaluation. Pacheco admitted that the vote on the project on the subject, by Senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN), initially scheduled for tomorrow, may be delayed until the week of March 8th.

For Coface’s chief economist for Latin America, Patrícia Krause, the appreciation of the real will not continue for much longer, as Brazilian assets, after successive appreciations, should become less attractive in dollars. “In addition, we have the uncertainties in the fiscal field, with possible tax reduction without counterpart, and the presidential elections”, she says.

Ibovespa

The Ibovespa decelerated throughout the afternoon, but had breath to zero the losses of the previous day when it closed this Tuesday at a high of 1.04%, at 112,891.80 points, coming from a series of three negative sessions. Today, it fluctuated between a low of 111,727.17, from the opening, and a high of 113,314.97, with a turnover of R$ 30.2 billion after yesterday’s holiday in the United States, which had greatly reduced the volume of business on B3. In the week, the reference index starts to rise 0.01% and returns to positive in the month, with a gain of 0.67% – in the year, the advance is 7.70%. In New York, after the pause for President’s Day, the adjustment to the escalation of tensions in Ukraine resulted in a fall from 1.01% (S&P 500) to 1.42% (Dow Jones) at the close of the session.

“The West seeks to work with sanctions to reverse the Russian momentum and avoid a war. The flow to Brazil is an issue to be debated because, with an increase in the perception of (global) risk, the tendency would be towards an outflow (of resources), as well demand for the dollar, which is not happening. On the contrary, we have a consistent inflow and more stable interest rates. As Russia is also an emerging market and investors are avoiding it at the moment, the money ends up going elsewhere emerging markets. And Brazil is paying very good interest rates and still has a very cheap stock market”, says Rodrigo Franchini, partner at Monte Bravo Investimentos.

Today, during participation in an event, the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, observed that Russia and Brazil are exactly the countries with interest rates above the level considered neutral. “Brazil took the lead in the monetary adjustment, and has been recognized for that,” said Campos Neto. “With the exception of Brazil and Russia, other countries are below the neutral rate,” said the BC president, noting that several of them are still going to raise interest rates a lot and that American inflation has risen as much as Brazil’s.

Reflecting the flow to Brazil, the spot dollar continued to decline this Tuesday, at R$ 5.0521 (-1.07%) at the close – in the week, the American currency drops 1.71% and, in the month, 4.78% against the real.

“This competition between emerging markets may actually be taking place, but the fact is that the flow precedes this, having been happening for a few months now: we have a gigantic fixed income market and positive real interest rates in Brazil. With the rise in interest rates in the United States , this could change, with some run to the dollar. But Roberto Campos Neto seems to be willing to raise interest rates more so as not to miss this trigger”, observes economist Renato Chain, from Parallaxis, for whom the increase in the Selic rate by the BC has one eye on the exchange. “With the deindustrialization that took place in Brazil, there is a dependence on important components, and the exchange rate ends up being a ‘pass-through’ factor (transmission to prices)”, adds Chain.

On the other hand, the recovery in commodity prices, from grains to metals and oil, has benefited companies in the sector and the demand for their respective shares. For Julius Baer bank, the price of a barrel of oil should reach triple digits in the short term: it is no longer a question of “if”, but of “when” the mark will be reached, the institution points out, noting that contracts in futures markets have been driven by fears generated by the crisis in Ukraine, although the momentum is unlikely to be sustained in the long term.

“Geopolitical risks could lead to a slower growth cycle and that could wipe out the chances of a half-point increase in the Fed’s interest rate in the FOMC (monetary policy committee) decision on March 16,” he notes. in a note Edward Moya, analyst at OANDA in New York. “Risk appetite will start to see some support as investors start pricing in a less aggressive Fed, more PBOC (Chinese central bank) accommodation and with geopolitical tensions lingering for a long time,” he adds.

On B3, the highlights were the performance of mining (Vale ON +1.73%) and steel (Usiminas PNA +1.66%) on Tuesday, despite the marginally negative adjustment to ore prices in Qingdao (China) after recent recovery. At the head of the Ibovespa, Fleury (+8.23%), Soma (+7.32%), Cogna (+7.05%) and Minerva (+6.16%). On the opposite side, Banco Inter (Unit -9.62%), Americanas ON (-5.40%), still reflecting the effects of the downturn in the shopping site, and Embraer (-4.63%). The day was also negative for Petrobras (ON -1.55%, PN -0.32%), as well as for the large banks, with the exception of Itaú (PN +0.90%) and BB (ON +0.94 %).

Fees

Future interest rates closed the day slightly higher, after a session marked by a game of forces that limited the oscillation of rates. On the one hand, the positive perception of the external flow and the new fall of the dollar to R$ 5.05 prevailed during the morning, imposing a modest retreat. In the afternoon, rates switched from low to high as fears grew over the conflict between Russia and the West over Ukraine after the European Union (EU) approved a package of economic sanctions. against Moscow and the United States also announced retaliations. Both the exchange rate and the impacts of the geopolitical crisis on commodity prices are important points for inflation and it remains to be seen how much they can weigh on the current flight plan of the monetary authorities.

The Interbank Deposit (DI) rate for January 2023 closed at 12.425% (regular) and 12.43% (extended), from 12.383% yesterday in the adjustment, and the DI rate for January 2025 rose from 11.341% to 11.40% (regular and extended). The DI for January 2027 ended with a rate of 11.26 (regular and extended), from 11.21%.

The escalation of the geopolitical crisis had already started yesterday at the end of the day, with Russia’s decision to recognize the independence of two separatist regions in Ukraine, but the holiday in New York somewhat masked the reaction in assets. Today, the scenario has worsened with the mobilization of Russian troops to those regions and governments considering that, in practice, Russia has already invaded the Baltic country. With diplomatic solutions increasingly distant, Germany in the morning had announced the suspension of the operation of a Russian gas pipeline and in the afternoon the EU approved a retaliation package, just as the United States also announced retaliation.

In Brazil, the effects are dubious, insofar as the country, as an exporter of commodities, can gain from rising prices, but lose from inflation. Patricia Pereira, chief economist at MAG Investimentos, says that war events of this type are usually inflationary for the whole world, but this time Brazil suffers much less. “These events tend to greatly harm the ‘Brazil kit’, but now it’s different, with the issue of strong flow mitigating the impacts on the real and also on the yield curve”, she said.





There was some expectation around the participation of the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, in a BTG event this afternoon, but the statements were only monitored. One day before the release of the IPCA-15 in February, for which the median of estimates is 0.87%, he stated that the municipality pays special attention to services inflation. According to him, the BC considers in its calculations that industrial inflation should fall and there is a specific look at service prices, since the last number “surprised negatively”.