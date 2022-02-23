Dollar drops to R$5.05 with Brazil more attractive after Russia sends troops to Ukraine – 02/22/2022 – Mercado

One day after Russia’s decision to send troops to Ukraine caused a drop in the Brazilian Stock Exchange, the same scenario of potential war in Europe resulted in a strong recovery in the Brazilian stock market.

The Ibovespa rose 1.04% this Tuesday (22), to 112,891 points. The day before, the benchmark index of the stock exchange had fallen 1.02%. On the occasion, the fall was consolidated in the late afternoon, shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced his decisive step on the route of conflict with the neighboring country.

Threats of war did not shake the trajectory of appreciation of the real against the dollar. The American currency fell 1.05% this Tuesday, at R$ 5.0510. It is the lowest price since July 1, 2021 (R$ 5.0450). Since the peak of the exchange rate this year, when it reached R$5.71 on January 5, the dollar has already dropped 11.5%.

Investors who already saw the country as an alternative to the declines in the stock markets of developed economies, may now also be evaluating Brazil as a refuge from potential losses in the Russian market, as the country will suffer economic sanctions.

US President Joe Biden has announced measures that will prevent the Russian government from making financial transactions involving its debt securities with US and European companies.

Similarities between the two emerging economies tend to reposition towards Brazil part of the capital flow that would previously go to Russia, according to Pietra Guerra, an equity specialist at Clear Corretora.

“We would be an alternative to withdrawing capital from Russia,” Guerra said. “By exposure to commodities [ambos são produtores de petróleo, por exemplo] and some similarity in the level of economic development”, he commented.

The most obvious gains in the Brazilian market amid the geopolitical crisis come from oil, which rose 1.14% in the late afternoon, quoted at US$ 96.48 (R$ 488.23). In addition to being at its highest price level since mid-2014, the commodity could break $100 this year, analysts say.

There is, however, a lock preventing further acceleration of the price. Advances in negotiations between the West and Iran over Iran’s nuclear program could put the country back in the oil market, according to Bloomberg. If this occurs, the increase in supply may devalue the raw material.

Petrobras shares fell 0.32%. This year, however, the most traded shares of the state oil company have already risen by almost 19%.

But it’s not just commodities that keep Brazil in the spotlight. The package of attractions also considers a still undervalued real against the dollar, cheap shares on the stock exchange and, especially, a very high basic interest rate (Selic) in relation to the main global economies.

The interest rate in Brazil is 10.75% per year, with an expectation of exceeding 12% in 2022. As the expected inflation for the country is around 5.5% for this year, the difference between these two indicators provides high gains with financial investments.

In the United States, where inflation at around 7% per year is the highest in four decades, interest rates remain close to zero and should only begin to gradually increase from next month.

While waiting for more favorable conditions abroad, investors may be taking cheap credit abroad to invest in the stock exchange and in the Brazilian financial market as a whole. This is what in business parlance is often called a “carry trade.”

The Bloomberg index that tracks this type of business points to an increase of 5% this year, considering the global movement of money towards less developed economies.

The Brazilian stock market accumulates a positive balance in the flow of capital from foreign investors above R$ 50 billion this year, according to data from B3, the Brazilian Stock Exchange.

Other developing economies are also benefiting. This Tuesday, while the main stock exchanges closed in the red, there were increases in Mexico (1.11%) and Argentina (0.46%), for example.

In the United States, the main indicators had considerable declines. American market benchmark, the S&P 500 dropped 1.01%. The Nasdaq technology exchange indicator lost 1.23%. The Dow Jones, the index that brings together the highest value companies with shares traded in New York, plunged 1.42%.