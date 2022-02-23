dollar has 3rd fall, at R$ 5.05; Stocks close higher

The dollar closed again with a loss, this time of 1.07%, quoted at R$ 5.052 on sale. This is the third consecutive decrease for the US currency against the Brazilian real. The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), ended the day up 1.04%, at 112,891.80 points – thus, the monthly variation had a gain of 0.67% and the annual one, of 7 .70%.

The closing of the dollar at R$5.05 had not been seen since July 2, 2021, when it stood at R$5.053. Compared to last week, the US currency dropped 1.71%. In comparison with January, the dollar had a deceleration of 4.78% and, in relation to 2021, 9.39%.

Just like yesterday, what most changed the value of the currency was the escalation of tension between Russia and Ukraine, especially after the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom announced economic sanctions against the Russian state.

The dollar value disclosed daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

International impact in Brazil

According to market professionals interviewed by the UOL, the economic sanctions of the countries increase the uncertainties that already exist among companies and investors about the unfolding of this conflict and the impacts on the global economy. And when there are doubts in the markets, traditionally, strong currencies, such as the dollar, valuable metals, such as gold, and even fixed-income assets from governments of more developed countries, such as US treasury bonds, become more sought after by investors. global.

On the opposite end, currencies, shares and other assets from countries of emerging economies, such as Brazil, are going through waves of sales.

Inflation, on the other hand, represents the most worrying indirect impact that the Brazilian economy may suffer due to the economic sanctions imposed on Russia, economists point out. Fuel and food are two of the items that most pressured inflation last year and, this year, they continue to raise price indices.

Higher oil prices accelerate fuel prices, while valued wheat and fertilizers drive up food costs here.

favorable domestic scenario

The US currency fell in the last six of the full seven trading weeks of the year, and is down 8.7% in 2022, leaving the real with the best global performance so far in the period.

Vanei Nagem, responsible for the exchange desk at Terra Investimentos, told Reuters that this good performance is being seen because “we continue to attract a lot of foreign currency to the domestic market”, citing interest from international investors due to the high level of local interest rates. and also perception of some opportunities in Brazilian actions.

The greater the differential in borrowing costs between Brazil and developed economies, such as the United States, the greater the attractiveness of the real for “carry trade” strategies, which try to profit from the purchase of currencies that offer high returns. The Selic rate is currently at 10.75%, while interest rates in the world’s largest economy remain close to zero.

Citi strategists also pointed to the high price of commodities and the reduction of local political noise at the beginning of the year – in part due to the legislative recess in January – as factors that explain the recent devaluation of the dollar against the real.

However, “risks associated with tighter monetary conditions globally and domestic fiscal/electoral risks remain on the radar, which could push the Brazilian currency to weaker levels, supporting our US dollar outlook at 5.54 reais until the end of 2022” , the US bank said in a report on Tuesday.

(With Reuters)