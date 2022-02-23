Dollar ignores Ukraine crisis and accumulates fall in Brazil in 2022; understand how it affects the economy – Economy

The turmoil in the international scenario, caused mainly by the crisis between Russia and Ukraine, has so far bypassed the Brazilian foreign exchange market. Since the beginning of the year, the dollar already retreated 9.36% in relation to the real. The American currency started the year quoted at R$5.66, and yesterday it closed at R$5.05 – a drop of 1.07%. It is the lowest value since last July 1st.

The rise in prices of commoditieswhich rose 13.5% in dollars between the turn of the year and the middle of this month, is the main factor that explains the strengthening of the Brazilian currency against the dollar in this period, according to the economist Lívio Ribeiro, associate researcher at FGV/Ibre. Through a model, it monitors the determining factors of the price of currencies.

When the price of raw materials increases in dollars on the international market, commodity-exporting countries receive more foreign exchange from foreign sales, and their currency appreciates.

This movement was taking place with the Brazil and other raw material exporting countries. But, in the last ten days, Brazil stood out in relation to its peers, observes the economist. And the movement of loss of value of the dollar in relation to the real was accentuated, because the interest differential, today at 10.75%, attracted a strong inflow of foreign resources. About half of the devaluation of the dollar against the real accumulated this year occurred only in this month.

“The inflow of capital this year through investors on the stock exchange and inflows of foreign exchange related to exports ended up pushing the dollar down,” he says. Welber Barral, former Secretary of Foreign Trade.

Ribeiro considers that the imminent conflict between Russia and Ukraine makes the environment more risky, and the trend at some point is for the dollar to strengthen. “However, other factors at the moment are outweighing this one, such as rising commodity prices and interest rate differentials.”

Despite this favorable scenario, experts estimate that the dollar’s fall is short-lived. Sergio Vale, chief economist at MB Associados, says that this scenario does not seem to be sustainable and that the exchange rate should not remain at this level throughout the year. “There is room for the real to depreciate because of the electoral risks that should appear ahead.”

José Augusto de Castro, president of AEBrecalls that market projections still point to the exchange rate at R$ 5.50 at the end of this year.

Inflation

The favorable effect that the appreciation of the real against the dollar could have on inflationholding the rise in prices of raw materials, such as grains, meats, metals, Petroleum and derivatives in cost-of-living indices is limited, according to economists.

First, because there is a consensus among economists heard by the report that the real will not remain valued against the dollar over the next few months due to electoral risks in the domestic scenario. The other reason is the high dollar prices of the commodities themselves.

“From the point of view of inflation, the exchange rate should not help that much”, says Sergio Vale. As much as the exchange rate is falling, commodity prices are rising in dollars and sustaining themselves at high levels in reais, he argues. In his assessment, the central bank should not change the strategy of continuing to raise the basic interest rate, currently at 10.75% per year, in the next meetings of the Monetary Policy Committee because of the recent appreciation of the real.

Also in the evaluation ofchief economist at NEO Investimentos, Luciano Sobral, the new exchange rate of the dollar should not bring about changes in the economy or in inflation. “Rising prices will still be a problem. The appreciation of the real only prevents inflation from being even higher.”

José Augusto de Castro, from AEB, says that “theoretically” the appreciated real should help inflation because the cost of imported components would be lower in reais. As a result, there would be no justification for raising prices in the domestic market. However, he finds it difficult to predict that the real will continue to appreciate against the dollar.

manufactured

In any case, if this scenario of the real appreciated against the dollar continues, the most visible impact on the Brazilian economy should occur in exports of manufactured products, according to Castro.

He recalls that last year Brazilian foreign trade reached several records. The country’s total exports were records, the trade surplus and the trade flow as well. The only negative result for the balance was the balance of manufactured products, which showed a deficit of US$ 111 billion. “It’s a very high number,” says Castro.

With the real gaining strength against the dollar every day and this movement continuing, the prospect is that this situation will worsen, warns the president of the AEB.

Having more difficulty in exporting manufactured products, of greater value in the trade balance, and having imports facilitated because of the appreciation of the real, Castro observes that the country, in practice, will end up “importing unemployment and exporting jobs”. “We may have in 2022 a more negative year for the export of manufactured goods.”