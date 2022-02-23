Dollar is below R$5 for the 1st time since July with the global scenario on the radar; Stock market goes up

In the domestic scenario, inflation preview has the highest record in six years and gives the Central Bank strength to keep interest rates high

ITACI BATISTA/ESTADÃO CONTENT Dollar follows a path of devaluation against the real and approaches R$ 5



The main indicators of financial market Brazilians operate in the positive field this Wednesday, 23, while analysts around the world continue to follow the escalation of tensions in Eastern Europe and the impacts of sanctions imposed by the West on Russia. On the domestic scene, the preview of February’s inflation took hold again and registered the highest increase in six years. The result gives strength to the Central Bank (BC) to keep the interest escalation to contain the price variation. At around 11 am, the dollar registered a drop of 1%, quoted at R$ 5.002. The US currency came to operate at R$4.999 for a short time, the first time below R$5 in the intraday variation since July 2, 2021. At the maximum, the exchange rate did not exceed R$5.051. The exchange ended the day before with a drop of 1%, at R$ 5.052 — the third consecutive day of decline. The attraction of dollars to Brazil is justified by the greater attractiveness of fixed income with the increase in the Selic rate and the appreciation of commodities. Detaching itself from the negative climate in international markets, the Ibovespa, a reference for the Brazilian Stock Exchange, registered a rise of 0.6%, at 113,530 points. The trading session this Tuesday, 22, closed with an advance of 1%, at 112,891 points.

Amid tensions on the border and escalating conflicts in the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine asked its citizens to leave Russian territory quickly. In a statement released on Wednesday, the government urged Ukrainians to cancel trips to the neighboring country and those already in Russia to leave “immediately”. The alert comes a day after President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the call-up of retired military personnel, aged between 18 and 60. Several Western countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, announced a series of sanctions on Russians after President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of rebel regions in Eastern Europe. Ukraine and send soldiers to the region. In a harsh statement, US President Joe Biden said the move was an invasion of Ukrainian territory and that Putin planned to continue his advance on the country.

On the domestic agenda, the market analyzes the advance of the inflation preview to 0.99% in February, the highest record for the month since 2016 and above the level of 0.58% in January. The result makes the National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15) accumulate a 10.76% increase in 12 months, above the 10.2% recorded in the immediately previous period. Since the beginning of the year, the preview of the price variation adds up to 1.58%. In the 12-month period, the indicator is well above the 3.5% target pursued by the BC in 2022, with a margin of 1.5 percentage points up or down, that is, between 2% and 5%. The financial market estimates that inflation will end the year at 5.56%. The result should reinforce the monetary authority’s discourse on interest rate tightening. O Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) raised the base rate from 9.25% to 10.75% at the beginning of the month, and left a new increase contracted at the March meeting, but admitted that the pace should be slowed down. The financial market expects the base rate to end the year at 12.25%. Part of the analysts, however, sees the Selic close to the level of 13% at the end of the high cycle.