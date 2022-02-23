Dollar operates in fall and falls below R$5 for the first time since July | Economy

The dollar operates in decline this Wednesday (23), hitting its fourth consecutive daily loss with the maintenance of flows to the domestic market, which offers attractive interest rates, despite international concerns about the crisis in Ukraine.

At 10:55 am, the US currency retreated 0.99%, quoted at R$ 5.0010. The lowest so far, it reached R$ 4.9995. see more quotes

It is the first time that the price of the currency has gone below BRL 5 since July 2, 2021, when it reached BRL 4.9881 during business. The last time the dollar closed below R$5 was on June 29 last year (R$4.9210).

On Tuesday, the dollar closed down 1.09%, at R$5.0511 – the lowest price since July 1, 2021 (R$5.0448). As a resultstarted to accumulate a fall of 4.79% in the month and 9.39% in the year.

Abroad, investors are monitoring the unfolding crisis between Ukraine and Russia after the United States and other Western countries announced the first wave of sanctions against Moscow. See a summary of recent events here.

“So far, sanctions imposed by the West are not as heavy as might be expected and the market is apparently taking this as a victory amid indications that Russian President Vladimir Putin may be open to a diplomatic solution,” he said. Russ Mold, chief investment officer at AJ Bell.

Here, the IBGE announced that the IPCA-15, which is a preview of the country’s official inflation, accelerated to 0.99% in February, reaching 10.76% in 12 months, up from 10.20% in the previous 12 months. , driven by the rise in school fees.

Despite the dollar’s fall in recent weeks, higher commodity prices, especially oil, put pressure on an inflationary scenario that is still uncomfortable. Analysts have assessed that inflation tends to remain above 10% for a few more months.

The financial market raised its inflation estimate for 2022 for the sixth week in a row, which rose from 5.50% to 5.56%, according to the Central Bank’s Focus bulletin released this Monday.

For the basic interest rate, the Selic, the expectation of 12.25% per year for the end of 2022 was maintained. The financial market also maintained its GDP growth forecast at 0.30% this year. The projection for the exchange rate at the end of 2022 dropped from R$5.58 to R$5.50. By the end of 2023, it had dropped from R$5.45 to R$5.36 per dollar.

Market participants have attributed the performance of the real in recent weeks to the perception that Brazil is attractive for new flows of foreign money, due to the upward trajectory of the Selic and with the interest rate differential in relation to other economies increasing the profitability of the Brazilian fixed income market.