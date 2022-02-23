Doria admits giving up candidacy “ahead”







João Doria Photo: Photo: Government of the State of SP

Pre-candidate for the Palácio do Planalto, Governor João Doria (PSDB) defended this Tuesday, 22, the maintenance of the so-called third way candidacies, but publicly admitted for the first time that “there ahead” he can give up on behalf of another Name.

“I’m not going to put my personal project ahead of what has always been the nature. If I get there and, there, I have to offer my support so that Brazil no longer has this sad dichotomy of the nightmare of having Lula and Bolsonaro , I will be at the side of the one or many who will be trained to offer a better condition for Brazil”, said the governor before an audience of entrepreneurs and investors at the CEO Conference 2022, an event organized by the bank BTG Pactual.

Speaking at the same event before Doria, Moro went in the opposite direction, making it clear that he is not giving up the dispute. “It makes no sense to give up the pre-candidacy if it has the greatest potential to win extremes,” he added.

The timing of the third way unity’s timing was also out of whack. “We need to unite, I think this is urgent, I would gladly do that”, said Moro.

“Those [candidaturas] that make up this liberal and social democratic center, we have to maintain the dialogue by the party leaders until the end of the dialogue”, countered the toucan, citing the names of former judge Sérgio Moro (Podemos) and senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS).

Search

Last week, Moro, Tebet and political scientist Felipe d’Avila, pre-candidate for Novo, participated in a lunch debate with businessmen organized by Lide (Group of Business Leaders), an organization created by Governor João Doria, pre-candidate for PSDB to the Planalto Palace.

On the occasion, everyone preached the union of the center against Lula and Bolsonaro. “Without a doubt, it is possible to unite the center to the conventions. How to evaluate? With research, both quantitative and qualitative. Not only the survey of voting intentions, but also to see that one has the lowest rate of rejection”, Tebet told journalists on the way out. of the event.

Also according to the senator, the right time to define the candidate for this bloc is in May. “Many pre-candidacies will meet. I believe it is possible to walk with a single candidacy from the democratic center still in the 1st round”.

Along the same lines, former minister Sérgio Moro (Podemos) stated that there is “convergence” between the projects of the democratic center.

“Ideally, this union should happen as soon as possible. We have to consider several factors (for the choice of name). The most fundamental is the pre-candidate that is further ahead in the research. We must unite around a name more competitive, and research should be taken into account.”