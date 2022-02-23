Elden Ring debuts with high marks on Metacritic

Apparently, we already have another big contender for 2022’s GOTY! The embargo on Elden Ring reviews fell on Wednesday (23) and the first notes of the game are already popping up on Metacritic. And apparently, soulslike was highly acclaimed: 98 points of average.

As of the publication of this article, the game has 27 reviews, all of which are positive. Not only that, but he also has 17 maximum grades — a truly impressive feat. Check out:

ScreenRant — 100

Sector.sk — 100

VGC — 100

Areajugones — 100

CD-Action — 100

Cultured Vultures — 100

Destructoid — 100

Game Revolution — 100

GameMAG — 100

Gamer.no — 100

GamesBeat — 100

GamesHub — 100

GameSpew — 100

Gaming Nexus — 100

GAMINGbible — 100

God is a Geek — 100

Guardian — 100

CODconnected — 98

MGG Spain — 97

Damn Nerds — 95

Press Stard Australia — 95

App Trigger — 95

inverse — 90

PlayStation LifeStyle — 90

dexert — 90

Eurogamer Italy — 90

GAMES.CH — 90

What are the opinions of the vehicles about Elden Ring?

Elden Ring’s top-rated reviews extol the story created by Hidetaka Miyazaki and George RR Martin. Some reviews report that the title sets a new standard for open world games. O review from the SECTOR.sk website, for example, says the following:

Elden Ring is the embodiment of FromSoftware’s best work yet. The top-notch quality of another massive adventure soulslike persists, especially in the enigmatic and epic story co-written by George RR Martin and the ingeniously vast and visually stunning world of Lands Between, which sets the new standard for open-world gaming. And, of course, you can expect a lot of deaths and a desire to give up in anger. Elden Ring is a must-have for all fans, but it also takes a lot of good steps towards accessibility for a wider audience.

The “lowest grade”, which is 90 and is far from a bad rating, claims the game is “more than a mix of Dark Souls, with Bloodborne and Sekiro”. For GAMES.CH:

Elden Ring is more than a mix of Dark Souls, Bloodborne and Sekiro. Its huge world invites you to explore, and there’s a lot more optional content than required. There are some minor balance issues, but they dissolve amidst all the strengths. Altogether, Elden Ring doesn’t quite match its predecessors on a graphical level, but the game is still a must for any action RPG fan.

Elden Ring will be released on the day February 25th for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. How is the expectation out there? Comment in the session below!