Elden Ring: Director Hidetaka Miyazaki Reveals Behind the Scenes of the Game

We are already in the launch week of Elden Ringand its director Hidetaka Miyazaki took the opportunity to divulge some more information about the game’s development in an interview with the traditional Japanese video game magazine Famitsu.

There, Miyazaki revealed that the production of Elden Ring took place in parallel with that of Sekiroso it was not possible to get any more direct feedback from the critical reception of Sekiro. Still, one game managed to influence the other a little in the small day-to-day decisions.

According to the director, “We’ve tried our best not to tie progress through the game’s checkpoints to the battle against big bosses. We’ve put an emphasis on a good level of freedom, so you have a relatively free order of regions to visit. To visit new areas, you can do things like go through dungeons or defeat bosses, but those aren’t necessarily the rules.”

Miyazaki also expressed concern about the length of games, noting that people tend to get stressed when an open world is too short to beat. They might think that once they ran out of items, they would have to go back all the way down uncomfortably, so the director implemented an item crafting system for greater convenience.

“I want you to be able to enjoy the game without fearing death and embracing it in the trial and error challenges”, pondered the director, about the eternal controversy about difficulty in games. “I’m not good at measuring gameplay time, but I’d say Elden Ring certainly has more volume than the franchise dark souls.”

The game will be released on February 25, 2022 on PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PS4. You are anxious? What did you think of Miyazaki’s remarks? Tell us in the comments below!