Elden Ring renews Dark Souls formula and could be game of the year

Since its first appearance at E3 2019, Elden Ring became a hybrid of legend and meme. Let’s face it: the scarcity of information about the game contributed a lot. With news leaked out by FromSoftware, many people doubted even if it, in fact, existed.

Yes, it exists, it is with us and the long period of development has not resulted in any problems. On the contrary: the game that arrives on Friday (25) for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S and X boldly renews the formula established by dark souls. And, without exaggeration, it has practically no flaws in everything it proposes.

Old world without gate

It is impossible to talk about Elden Ring without mentioning Dark Souls. This does not mean that it is a “Dark Souls 4”, as has been said around. It is clear from the start: the collaboration between Hidetaka Miyazaki and writer George RR Martin (of Game of Thrones) resulted in a palpable story (albeit filled with mysteries revealed gradually), whose understanding does not depend on reading the description of items, like in Dark Souls.

The player’s mission is to gather the fragments of the Elden Ring (Pristine Ring, in Portuguese), defeating the current bearers corrupted by these pieces. Whoever restores the artifact will become the next Elden Lord.

Mythology involves ring fragments that corrupt the wearer Image: Publicity/Bandai Namco

The adventure takes place in the so-called Intermediate Lands, a world with beaches, mountains, forests, several other biomes and huge medieval buildings.

And here, Elden Ring is already starting to shine: it’s a populated setting, with wild animals, diverse flora, enemies and gigantic monsters. It’s that kind of “open world” where you feel like anything is possible. If you see a place, you can get there. Reminds me a lot of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but more “adult”.

It is different, therefore, from Dark Souls, which has always had large areas, but to some extent isolated.

Wandering, exploring and discovering is essential to the dynamics Image: Publicity/Bandai Namco

To explore this world, the player has two powerful tools: a spectral horse, called Torrent, and a dedicated jump button, which adds a verticality unprecedented in FromSoftware games.

This also makes Elden Ring a very linear game. Of course, players can skip the countless dungeons and caves and simply go with the flow of the story. But it’s not a good idea. Optional activities are great opportunities to acquire runes (the game’s “currency”, used to buy items and also level up the character) and materials for crafting items (another new addition to Elden Ring).

In addition, this exploration puts you face to face with very interesting optional bosses. Exploring the Midlands is fun in itself, as the player discovers new things all the time.

Get ready for bosses that will require a lot of patience and skill Image: Publicity/Bandai Namco

Difficulty in the right measure

One of the points that keep many players away from games similar to Dark Souls is the high difficulty. Here, Elden Ring makes an effort to please “Greeks and Trojans”.

No, there is no difficulty selection (and, yes, that would be welcome, both to make life easier for newcomers to the genre and for those who are more interested in the unfolding of the story than the challenge itself). There are, however, elements that alleviate the feeling of frustration typical of soulslike games.

There are many places for free, which work like the bonfires of Dark Souls and are for the player to rest, recharge energy bars and fill the vials used to heal. You will rarely have to walk far to find this shrine, so you will hardly ever lose the conquered runes.

Elden Ring is careful to preserve player advancement Image: Publicity/Bandai Namco

There is also a compensation mechanic. When defeating groups of enemies, especially in the open part of the map, you get a variable cooldown in the amount of use of healing vials. It’s a breath of fresh air, especially after tough confrontations.

Finally, you can instantly travel between locations for free – a huge help in speeding up exploration of the massive map.

The facilities, however, end there. The fights against the level bosses are capable of taking anyone seriously. There are, yes, very challenging and unfavorable stretches.

This is something that tends to vary considerably according to the character class chosen – there are ten in all, with archetypes more focused on the use of spells, long-distance attacks or face-to-face “beating”.

Still, Elden Ring is balanced. Difficult at times, but almost never unfair. And in virtually all of them, you can find an easier way to win.

Difficult? Sometimes. Unfair? Rarely Image: Publicity/Bandai Namco

practically perfect

Another point worth mentioning is its look. While there isn’t all the technical refinement seen in the Demon’s Souls remake, Elden Ring’s art direction is top notch. The Midlands are a beautiful setting, and it’s easy to spend minutes contemplating their vastness.

The time passage system and climate variation also contribute. Some regions completely change their atmosphere according to the time they are explored. Some enemies also only spawn at certain times of the day.

The challenge changes according to the time of day Image: Publicity/Bandai Namco

In a game that constantly tests players’ reflexes, any crash or drop in frames ends up being a huge problem. Fortunately, Elden Ring doesn’t suffer from this affliction: in performance mode, the frame rate remains high and there’s nothing to get in the way of players.

The biggest technical challenge, however, remains the camera. If not handled skillfully (especially when locked on fast enemies), it can end up contributing to an untimely and unpleasant death.

2022 hasn’t even started and the game of the year may already be among us Image: Publicity/Bandai Namco

It’s a very small problem compared to the grandeur of Elden Ring. It’s no exaggeration to say that FromSoftware hit the nail on the head by finding a perfect balance, bringing new features, mechanics, approaches and new ideas, without straying too far from everything Dark Souls has already honed.

The result of this is that, within its genre, Elden Ring flirts with perfection. It is an unmissable experience that, without a doubt, is already born as a serious candidate for game of the year.

