Eletrobras (ELET3 ELET6) approves privatization

Eletrobras shareholders (ELET3;ELET6) approved this Tuesday, 22nd, at the Extraordinary General Meeting (AGE) the start of the company’s privatization process. The shareholders’ green light, however, came a day after the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, admitted that he considered it difficult to carry out the operation in the first half of this year, as the government had predicted.

In a meeting marked by a large number of abstentions and held virtually because of the pandemic, shareholders approved the spin-off of the Eletronuclear subsidiaries and the binational hydroelectric plant of Itaipu, the capitalization of the company on stock exchanges, with the dilution of the Union’s participation, and the financial conditions for privatization to take place.

It was decided that the capitalization of Eletrobras, via a primary public offering of shares and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), allows a dilution of the Union’s voting capital to 45%.

Currently, the government has 51.82% of the ordinary capital and the Economic Bank for Social Development (BNDES), 16.78%, according to the state-owned company’s website.

If in the first offering the objective is not met, a secondary offering of shares will be made. It was also decided to create a special action (golden share) for the Union, with veto power on some issues.

Approval at Eletrobras’ meeting expected

The approval of the privatization of Eletrobras was already expected by the market, since the resistance to the sale of the company has been made only by the employees, who do not have the strength to change the course of privatization.

According to the economist, lawyer and former director of privatization at BNDES Elena Landau, the sale of Eletrobras is positive for shareholders. “Eletrobras’ minority shareholders have every interest in approving the capitalization. Only then will the shareholder be absolutely sure that he will not be harmed by an interventionist government,” she said.

Mirae Asset analyst Pedro Galdi noted that in an election year this type of operation is more complicated, and even if approved at the assembly, capitalization may not be successful because foreign investors can be shy. “Foreigners are only looking at commodities, yes, it can be approved, but I find it difficult for the privatization process to move forward in an election year,” he explained.

Next step

With the approval of the assembly, the next step for the operation to get off the ground is approval by the TCU. BNDES, which is responsible for the sale process of the state-owned company, would have already defined the price, and the approval of the TCU should occur until the end of March, according to a source.

This is the third time that the government has tried to privatize Eletrobras. The first was during the government of Fernando Henrique Cardoso (1994-2002). At the time, the idea was to sell the group’s state-owned companies (Furnas, Chesf and Eletronorte) separately, but the project did not go ahead.

During the Lula government, which began in 2003, the company was removed from the National Privatization Plan (PND). In the administration of Michel Temer (2016-2018), an MP was sent to Congress, this was the one that Jair Bolsonaro used as a basis for the current privatization.

golden share

At the same EGM, the creation of a special class of preferred share (golden share) was also approved, which will be subscribed by the Union for its exclusive property, and which will give the power of veto in corporate resolutions aimed at modifying or removing statutory provisions to be created.

With the special action, the Federal Government may prohibit any shareholder or group of shareholders from exercising votes in a number greater than 10% (ten percent) of the number of shares in which the company’s voting capital is divided, and prohibit the execution of an agreement of shareholders to exercise voting rights, except for the formation of blocks with a number of votes lower than 10% (ten percent) of the number of shares in which the company’s voting capital is divided, with the consequent amendment of the Bylaws to provide for such conversion and the existence of such special class preferred share.

The approval was given by 195,593,663 votes (shares). There were 7,036,689 votes against and 884,479,215 abstentions.

stock offering

It was also approved that the company’s Board of Directors be empowered to negotiate, define and approve all the terms and conditions of the company’s share offering, in compliance with the provisions of applicable legislation and regulations.

The Board may define a schedule, structure and other terms and conditions, including, as applicable, the issuance of additional shares/ADRs (hot issue) and supplementary shares/ADRs (green shoe).

The Board will also be responsible for the issuance price of the shares within the scope of the offering after the conclusion of the bookbuilding procedure (price per share), provided that the value cannot be lower than the minimum price per common share to be defined by the Program Board of Partnerships and Investments (CPPI), among others.

There were 202,640,151 votes in favor and 11,511 votes against, with 884,457,905 abstentions.

Statute

Additionally, the AGE approved a proposal that allows changes to the company’s Bylaws, such as amendment, inclusion, renumbering and/or exclusion of chapters, articles, items and paragraphs of the Bylaws, as well as the inclusion of articles containing the statutory provisions that will be applicable after privatization.

The following articles were included in article 8: a single paragraph for the creation of authorized capital; an item dealing with the authorization for the Board of Directors to approve the issuance of the Company’s shares; and another item to allow the absence of preemptive rights of shareholders in the subscription of shares issued through public offerings. In addition, article 70 of the version of the Company’s Bylaws was included, which will be effective with the liquidation of the Offer.

The proposal was approved by 202,641,260 votes, while 8,906 votes rejected it and abstention was 884,459,401 votes.

Eletrobras capital stock

Finally, the shareholders also approved the amendment to the company’s Bylaws, allowing the Board of Directors to increase the company’s share capital up to the limit of R$80 billion, regardless of the statutory amendment, through the issuance of new common shares.

The approval received 202,497,169 votes (shares); rejection, 132,294 votes; and holders of 884,480,104 votes decided to abstain.

