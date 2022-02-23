Eletrobras privatization: shareholders approve the state-owned company’s sale process | Economy

Shareholders of Eletrobras authorized this Tuesday (22) the privatization process of the electric company in an Extraordinary General Meeting.

The approval took place a week after the Federal Audit Court (TCU) gave the first approval for the sale of the state-owned company. At the time, the court’s ministers approved the amounts involved in the operation, such as the grant bonus that the privatized Eletrobras will have to pay the Union for the renewal of contracts for the company’s 22 hydroelectric plants.

The provisional measure that authorized the privatization of Eletrobras was sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro in July last year. The government intends to transform Eletrobras into a “corporation”, that is, a private company without a defined controller. A similar model was adopted in the privatization of Embraer.

This Tuesday (22), shareholders approved the twelve items on the agenda to proceed with the privatization process. All items were validated, including:

Eletrobras’ share capital increase:

As the privatization of the company will be carried out using the capitalization model, new shares will be offered on the stock exchange, through a primary offering, so that the Union will no longer have about 70% of the voting capital and will have around 45%. In this way, the Union loses the position of majority shareholder. If the Union’s participation does not reach 45% in the primary offering, a secondary public offering of shares will be made;

corporate restructuring of the state-owned company:

As Eletronuclear and Itaipu Binacional will not be privatized, the Union created the state-owned Empresa Brasileira de Participações em Energia Nuclear e Binacional (ENBPar), which will be responsible for these two assets;

creation of a special action for the Union, called the golden share:

This action allows the Union to have the right to veto decisions related to governance, to ensure that the company does not have a defined controller.

The next step is the TCU’s assessment of the sales model proposed by the Federal Government.

The government wants to carry out the privatization by May, because it believes that, after that date, it would not be advisable due to market fluctuations in view of the proximity of the elections.