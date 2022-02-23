Eletrobras shareholders approve privatization

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Eletrobras shareholders yesterday approved the privatization of the company, scheduled to take place in the first half of this year.

According to a statement from the state-owned company, at a meeting, the shareholders approved, by a majority, a series of measures related to the process, such as the billionaire amounts to be paid for the renewal of the company’s generation concessions granted to the Union and the Energy Development Account (CDE). ).

The shareholders also authorized the delegation, to Eletrobras’ board of directors, of the powers to negotiate, define and approve all the terms and conditions of the capitalization offer.

Shareholder approval for the process is one of the last steps for the company to be privatized. There is still one final analysis by the Federal Audit Court (TCU) on the process.

Last week, the court of accounts approved in plenary session the grant amount that will be charged from Eletrobras to renew the concessions of a group of hydroelectric plants under a new regime.

As the company intends to use the results of the fourth quarter of 2021 as a basis for the operation, the “deadline” date for the capitalization offer would be May 14.