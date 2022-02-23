End of the line for Americanas (AMER3)? How is the retailer after the site blackout and what to expect from the actions

What does a blackout on the websites of a company whose main business is to sell products on the internet represent? That’s what analysts and investors have been trying to calculate since Saturday, when the American (AMER3) went offline after an apparent hack of their servers.

The market, of course, wastes no time. Americanas shares closed yesterday’s trading session among the lowest on the Ibovespa, with a drop of 5.40%, quoted at R$ 29.79. Competitors Via and Magazine Luiza, on the other hand, rose 2.93% and 0.83%, respectively. THE Americanas accumulates losses of 11.65% on B3 since monday.

Analysts estimate that the company loses between R$ 65 million and R$ 80 million in sales per day with the websites Americanas, Submarino and Shoptime offline. Therefore, this would mean an impact between BRL 260 million and BRL 320 million since Saturday.

Considering that Americanas earns approximately R$7.5 billion in gross revenue per quarter, an impact of R$80 million per day does not seem to be relevant. However, this will depend on how long the sites will remain offline.

Until the closing of this article, Americanas had not yet made any type of forecast for the return of activities in e-commerce. The physical stores, in turn, did not have their activities interrupted and remain operating.

It is worth remembering that Americanas discloses the results for the fourth quarter of 2021 on Thursday (24), after the market closes. And you will certainly have to answer questions about the incident at analyst conferences.

Will it be the “end of the line” for Americanas? It’s not so extreme. The retailer was “lucky” that the blackout happened in the first quarter of the year, traditionally the weakest sales period.

Despite the financial impact not being so high so far, the case raises a point of friction: the consumer’s contact with the company.

“With all the digitalization of retail, the consumer feels quite helpless in a time of need,” said Angelica Marufuji, retail analyst at Meraki Capital.

The rating agency Fitch has not yet changed the company’s rating, but admitted that future revisions of Americanas’ rating related to this event may occur. “It will depend on the severity and duration of the suspension of the sites,” Fitch said in a statement.

Procon-SP has already notified Americanas asking for explanations about what is happening. The agency also asked the company to inform and verify that it adopts security measures to protect customer data.

It is not yet clear whether there was a leak of information, but if so, it is to be expected that Americanas will suffer an avalanche of legal questions based on the General Data Protection Law (LGPD).

Hacker attack?

Although Americanas does not use the term “hacker attack”, analysts already treat the company as another victim of this wave.

Citi points out that throughout 2020 and 2021, there has been a dramatic increase in hacker attacks, with the ransomware being the most common. In this mode, attackers encrypt files, rendering systems unusable, and demand a ransom, usually in cryptocurrencies.

“Our understanding is that attackers are more focused on taking down infrastructure than stealing user data,” Citi said in a note published Monday.

What is known so far

In the early hours of Saturday (19), Americanas reported that it suspended part of the e-commerce servers, but restored the sites in the afternoon. However, the servers were suspended again on Sunday (20) and, as of Tuesday afternoon (22), they still had not been reinstated.

The group’s three websites, Americanas, Submarino and Shoptime.com are all offline and no return date has been set. Americanas has warned customers of the possibility of delay in the delivery of purchases made in the period prior to the suspension of the sites.

“Americanas informs that it proactively suspended part of the servers of the e-commerce environment in the early hours of this Sunday (20/02) and promptly activated its response protocols as soon as it identified unauthorized access,” Americanas said in a statement.

Americans went through rrecent structuringmind

In January, the company concluded a corporate reorganization that unified the shareholder bases of Lojas Americanas and B2W, leaving only Americanas SA with approximately 70% of the shares in the market.

The remaining 30% remains in the hands of the so-called ‘reference shareholder’ of Americanas — mega-investors Jorge Paulo Lemann, Carlos Sicupira and Marcel Telles. The group was diluted with the operation, as it originally owned almost 40% of the company; yet they remain with considerable influence over the company.

By the way, speaking of stocks, it is worth mentioning that Seu Dinheiro did an exclusive interview with Edward Cole, executive director of discretionary investments at Man GLG, part of the Man Group, the largest hedge fund manager in Europe, which warned that the inflow of foreign capital into B3 – which has made the Ibovespa – rise 8% in 2022, is not sustainable.

