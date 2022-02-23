Eternit (ETER3) has lower profit and projects exit from judicial recovery

Eternit (ETER3) went into judicial reorganization (RJ) in 2017, carried out a major restructuring of the company and ends 2021 with the best result of the decade: adjusted EBITDA of R$ 337 million (a positive variation of 175.7% in relation to 2020) and net income of BRL 269 million (result 69.7% higher than 2020).

Luis Augusto Barbosa, CEO of Eternit, in an exclusive interview with InfoMoney, said that the heating up of the civil construction market, even with the pandemic, favored the company’s positive result in the last year. The Brazilian Association of the Construction Materials Industry (Abramat) points to growth in the sector in 2021, even with the slowdown in the last quarter.

Eternit’s performance in 4Q21 compared to 4Q20 had the following results: net revenue of R$290 million (+26%), gross profit of R$119 million (+16%), gross margin (+41%), Ebidta adjusted income of R$76 million (+13%) and net income of R$53 million (down 55.9%).

The continuous increase in the prices of raw materials and other production inputs, restrictions on international logistics and the slowdown in demand in the construction material sector over the period are the reasons given for the negative variation of net income.

Payment of JCP by Eternit after 6 years

But with the positive result of 2021, after a period of six years, the company returned to pay interest on equity to its shareholders, having distributed R$ 14.9 million in December.

Vitor Mallmann, Director of Investor Relations at Eternit, said that there is a proposal for a supplement to be presented at the shareholders’ meeting in March, in the gross amount of R$39 million.

“Our RJ (judicial reorganization) is very atypical. We have net cash of R$ 181 million and the gross debt is from a long-term financing of R$ 37 million that financed the Manaus unit”, says the director.

The amount was contracted in 2014 with Banco da Amazônia (Basa) for the implementation of Eternit Amazônia’s polypropylene fiber unit.

According to Mallmann, to end the judicial reorganization, the only pending is a judgment in the STJ of an appeal filed by a working class creditor.

“We have R$ 2 million related to this creditor. We have to go through this issue to get out of RJ. There is an expectation that in the first semester the appeal will be judged”, he says.

End of asbestos in Brazil

The restructuring of the business at Eternit began in 2017 and lasted until 2019. The change involved the change of technology and portfolio reform. The restructuring eliminated the use of asbestos tile, as it was prohibited in the country.

Thus, all mineral production of chrysotile asbestos fiber is now destined for the foreign market – extraction is permitted in the country, but not commercialized. Only 20% of the company’s net revenue today comes from asbestos production.

The company started using synthetic polypropylene fiber with production in a unit it built in Manaus and which is expanding. The company, at that time, also left the business of sanitary ware and water tanks “which were not competitive”, according to the CEO.

Test with photovoltaic tiles

Eternit believes in the development of photovoltaic tiles, which is an association of two types of tile in its portfolio that are composed of photovoltaic cells. The company started with concrete photovoltaic tiles and after some pilot projects, it started to sell them in a controlled manner.

In December, it was the turn of the photovoltaic fiber cement tile to have its registration approved by Inmetro, thus starting tests to start the controlled sale in the middle of this year.

Last November, the company announced the implementation of a new fiber cement tile factory in the Northeast region of the country, in Caucaia (CE), representing an investment of around R$ 165 million, with start-up scheduled for 2023.

The company already has industrial units in Rio de Janeiro and Goiás. In 2021, it also acquired Confibra, in São Paulo, for the production of fiber cement tiles.

