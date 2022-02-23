European Union approves end of travel restrictions for vaccinees in 27 member countries

(ANSA) – The ministers for European Affairs of the European Union approved this Tuesday (22) a recommendation for the 27 member countries of the bloc to revoke travel restrictions for all those who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 or who have cured of the disease in a maximum of 180 days.

“Countries should lift temporary restrictions on non-essential travel to the Union for people who have had vaccines approved by the EU or WHO. [Organização Mundial da Saúde]provided they have received the last dose of the primary cycle at least 14 days prior to arrival and no more than 270 days prior to arrival or that they have received a booster dose”.

The “primary cycle” cited is the first two doses of available immunizers.

“Member States must still lift temporary restrictions on non-essential travel for people who have recovered from Covid-19 within the 180 days preceding the trip,” the note points out.

Currently, each nation in the bloc adopts different measures for tourists from countries outside the bloc or the Schengen Area – some have no restrictions, others have adopted partial measures and some completely veto entry.

Regarding accepted vaccines, the European Union approved the formulas of Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, Janssen, Oxford/AstraZeneca and Novavax. The WHO, in addition to these five, also released formulas from Sinovac (CoronaVac), Sinopharm, Bharat Biotech and Covovax from Instituto Sérum.

