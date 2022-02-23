EXCLUSIVE: Molina and Rial on Marfrig’s slate for BRF | Business

The Marfrig era is starting at BRF. For the first time in nearly 30 years, Attilio Fontana’s pension funds and heirs will be outside the board of directors. Assuming once and for all the position of a reference shareholder, Marcos Molina’s firm has just approved its slate with ten members for the collegiate board, which will be elected on March 28 at a shareholders’ meeting.

With names like Sergio Rial, the slate proposed by Marfrig wants to leave the conflicts that made history in the BRF board in the past. The idea is to add former CEOs, with experience in areas such as agribusiness, retail, marketing and foreign trade, so that the owner of Sadia becomes stronger.

The list sent by Marfrig will have Molina at the head of the ticket, as chairman of the board of directors of BRF. Rial, who recently left the position of CEO of Santander Brasil but remains the bank’s chairman, will serve as vice-chairman of the board. Without executive roles at Santander, Rial has been increasing his participation in boards — he was also appointed to Vibra.

The presence of a name like Rial on the next BRF board gives an idea of ​​what Marfrig is imagining for the owner of Sadia. The executive was largely responsible for changing Molina’s mind. When Rial left Cargill’s global finance and took over the command of the company founded by Molina, Marfrig was living with excessive indebtedness – many thought the business would not survive. In a strategy of financial sanitation, Rial sold assets and instilled in Molina the perception that a commodity business can only work with low debt.

When Rial left Marfrig and went to Santander, in 2015, the legacy remained. In recent years, Marcos Molina’s firm has deleveraged while taking advantage of the bonanza in the US – where it owns National Beef -, generating cash for acquisitions (R$ 8 billion were invested in BRF shares) while at the same time paid off debts and remunerated shareholders.

Inside BRF, everyone always knew – including the current board – what Marfrig thought about the leverage of the owner of Sadia. The view, shared by analysts, is that the business suffered from very high indebtedness, and the rise in interest rates would end up making the chances of a resumption of dividend payments even more difficult. Furthermore, without money, BRF would be in a bad position to compete with Seara, which has a lot of bullets to invest in.

In this scenario, Marfrig adhered to the capital increase and only did not buy more BRF shares in response to Petros’ actions. To avoid what could become an arbitrage and not give the impression that it would try to circumvent the bylaws to increase the position without triggering the poison pill, Marfrig only followed the follow-on, maintaining its 33% position in the company.

In addition to Rial, the composition of the next BRF board will have Márcia Marçal dos Santos, Molina’s wife. The businesswoman is a member of Marfrig’s board of directors, has worked in the auditing area and shares control of MMS, the holding company that controls the company founded by Molina.

From the current BRF board, only two people will follow. Augusto Cruz, who is former CEO of Pão de Açúcar (GPA), is on the ticket, as is the current president of Adidas, Flávia Bittencourt. The two already make up the collegiate body of the owner of Sadia – Cruz is going for his third term on the board.

Marfrig is also appointing Altamir Batista da Silva, a banker who worked for years at JP Morgan and Safra. Oscar Bernardes, an executive who has a deep knowledge of agribusiness, having led Bunge Internacional and being a member of the board of the fertilizer company Mosaic, will also be part of the BRF board. Currently, Bernardes also serves on the boards of Localiza, Dasa, Votorantim Participações and the Jalles Machado plant.

In a company that still suffers from the European Union embargo, experience in foreign trade and trade negotiations at the WTO can also help. No wonder Marfrig also nominated Pedro de Camargo Neto, who was behind the Brazilian victory in the cotton dispute, to be an advisor. Camargo Neto is a cattle rancher and headed the former Abipecs, an association of pork exporters – a key product for Sadia and Perdigão.

With experience in management, international relations and ESG, Deborah Vieitas is another nominee. The executive is CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce for Brazil (Ancham), is on the board of Santander and has been a director of banks such as BNP Paribas. The tenth name is Eduardo Pocetti, who is on the fiscal council of Marfrig and on the board of Metal Leve.

The slate proposed by Marfrig was endorsed by BRF, which will send the names as proposed by the management to the meeting on March 28. On the BRF board, the ticket was approved with nine votes. A counselor abstained.

Considering the massive approval of the follow-on at the last BRF meeting, the tendency is for the ticket to be approved. An eventual change in part of the names could occur if the pension funds tried the multiple vote, which it is not yet clear if it will happen.

By indicating the complete list, Marfrig definitively leaves the position of passive shareholder that it announced in May of last year, when it set up its position in BRF. In an interview with Pipeline at the time, Molina made a point of saying that he would not make any move to remove the management or overthrow the board.