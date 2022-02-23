Fábio takes a penalty, and Flu turns over Millonarios in Liberta debut

O Fluminense beat Millonarios-COL 2-1, in a comeback, tonight (22), at El Campín, and secured a good advantage for the return game of the second preliminary round of the Copa Libertadores. David Braz and Cano, authors of the tricolor goals, and Fábio, with a penalty saved, were the decisive names in the match. Sosa opened the scoring for the Colombians, and was sent off in the first half.

The return game takes place on Tuesday (1st), in São Januário. It is worth remembering that the qualified goal (scored away from home) is no longer valid as a tiebreaker.

Before that, Flu’s next commitment will be the third classic in 2022, against Vasco. The confrontation that is worth the leadership of the Carioca Championship takes place at Engenhão, at 17:00 (Brasília time) on Saturday (26).

Colombians open the scoring on counterattack

The first dangerous move of the match has already changed the score of El Campín. At 7 minutes, in a fast counterattack after a corner by Flu, goalkeeper Montero made the recomposition in depth, Ruiz received the right and assisted Sosa. Triggered in the area, the midfielder turned over the defense and went to the nets with a firecracker from Fábio’s right angle. A goal for the home owners.

Goal scorer is expelled

Shortly after scoring a great goal, forward Sosa got into trouble with Felipe Melo, and both were booked. The Venezuelan was yellowed for the second time in the 18th minute, when he used his arm in a tackle with Willian and was fouled, being sent off the field.

Flu takes advantage, grows in the game and loses Fred

With one more, the tricolores began to occupy more of the attack and bring danger to Montero’s goal. In a clear chance in the 34th minute, Fred received a throw from David Braz and came out in front of the goal. However, shirt 9 felt his thigh, fell alone in the area and, in addition to the missed opportunity, had to be immediately replaced by Cano.

Insistence is rewarded after Montero’s failure

The insistence of Abel Braga’s team was rewarded at 42, after Montero failed. Yago Felipe kicked from the edge of the area and the goalkeeper shot badly. In the soba, after sharing with the goalkeeper, Luiz Henrique crossed low and David Braz completed to the back of the goal, putting Flu back into the confrontation.

Fabio’s star shines

After a good start for Flu in the second stage, with good finishes from Luiz Henrique and Cris Silva, Millonarios had the chance to get back in front of the score after a penalty by Yago Felipe on Daniel Ruiz. In the charge, Fábio hit the corner with Silva’s kick and palmed. David Braz completed to ward off danger.

Flu turns with Cano

In the 32nd minute of the second stage, after managing the result for a long time, Fluminense guaranteed a very important goal for the confrontation. Luiz Henrique was called by Martineli, took advantage of Montero’s wrong exit and rolled to Cano, who only had the job of pushing to the back of the goal.

Montero accumulates flaws and is decisive in defeat

If, on the one hand, Fábio’s safe performance and his penalty save were decisive for the tricolor victory, on the other hand, goalkeeper Montero actively collaborated in the defeat of the hosts. In addition to hitting easy balls throughout the game, he failed to score two goals from Flu, when he hit the ball in the first goal and came out badly in the second, and put the “ambassadors” in a difficult situation for the return game.

Tricolors maintain 100% sequence

After the debut with defeat in Carioca, against Bangu, Fluminense maintained its streak of consecutive victories, reaching the eighth against Millonarios, and broke the series of four in a row of the Colombian team.

DATASHEET:

MILLONARIOS 1 x 2 FLUMINENSE

Competition: Copa Libertadores – Second round

Date: 2/22/2022, Wednesday

Time: 21:30 (from Brasilia)

Place: El Campin, in Bogotá (COL)

Referee: Darío Herrera (ARG)

Assistants: Gabriel Chad (ARG) and Cristian Navarro (ARG)

goals: Sosa (MIL), at 7 minutes, and David Braz (FLU), at 42′ of the 1st half. Cano (FLU), at 32′ of the 2nd half

Yellow cards: Sosa (MIL), twice, and Llinás (MIL); Felipe Melo (FLU), Calegari (FLU) and David Braz (FLU)

Red card: Sosa (MIL)

MILLIONAIRE: Alvaro Montero; Vargas, Llinás, Bertel and Román; Vega, Vásquez (Celis), Sosa, Mackalister Silva and Daniel Ruiz; Herazo (Valencia). Technician: Alberto Gamero

FLUMINENSE: Fabio; Nino, Felipe Melo (Ganso) and David Braz; Calegari, André, Yago Felipe (Martinelli) and Cris Silva (Pineida); Luiz Henrique, William Bigode (Arias) and Fred (Cano). Technician: Abel Braga