Facebook launches Reels in Brazil and promises monetization for content creators | Technology

Facebook announced this Tuesday (22) the launch of Reels, its short videos resource, in over 150 countries, including Brazil. The platform will also have more options for creators to make money from the format.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

Reels launched in 2019 on the sister app Instagram, which took advantage of features that already existed on TikTok, founded three years earlier. Both resources are used to create videos of a few seconds in which it is possible to take advantage of excerpts from what has been published by other people to do dubbing, for example.

The function had been released on Facebook in September 2021, but until then, it was only available in the United States. It will now be more widely available on the social network for Android and iOS users.

How to create Reels on Facebook

On the Facebook home screen, tap “Create Reels Video”; Tap the record button to add a new video or the photo icon to use the one already in the mobile file; Use the on-screen icons to add audio, text, subtitles and other effects; Write a description for the video; Select “Share Reels Video” to publish.

With the expansion of Reels, O Facebook also informed that it will start testing new ad formats for short videos. According to the social network, the idea is to generate income for content creators who use this format without causing interruptions to videos with advertising.

TikTok has worried Instagram and Facebook for years; remember milestones of the dispute

Instagram launches private likes tool in Stories

For this, the platform will start using two advertising formats on Reels: the banner ad, which will show semi-transparent advertising at the bottom of the video, and the sticker ad, which can be placed by the creator anywhere in the video.

The new formats are available in the United States, Canada and Mexico, where creators will earn a share of the revenue generated by the platform with the ad. According to Facebook, these ad formats will reach more countries in the coming weeks.

Facebook also said that in the coming months it will take its short video monetization program to more countries. Reels Play, as it is known, is available in the US and pays creators based on views of their videos.