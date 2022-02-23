Fantastic Beasts 3 | Posters reveal Mads Mikkelsen look

the characters of Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secretsthe third film in the new franchise of the Harry Potter universe, won new posters this Tuesday (22), highlighting the look of Mads Mikkelsen like Grindelwald. See below:

Another highlight in the cast is none other than Maria Fernanda Candidowhich won its own poster too, characterized as the character Vicencia Santos:

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets see the famous Hogwarts wizard, played by Jude Lawwho knows of Grindelwald’s (Mikkelsen) quest for control, enlist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead a team on a dangerous quest in which they’ll encounter both old and new fantasticals, as well as the villain’s growing legion of followers.

David Yates drives Fantastic Beasts 3responsible for the two previous films of the spin-off series, from 2016 and 2018. The screenplay is by the author of the books of Harry PotterJK Rowling in collaboration with Steve Kloves. According to IMDb, the new title will also feature the Brazilian Maria Fernanda Candido in the cast, who confirmed their participation in the film’s actor list.

The film is scheduled to premiere in April 15, 2022.

