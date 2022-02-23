FDA is evaluating a new Covid-19 vaccine booster dose

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a regulatory agency in the United States, is considering releasing a new booster dose against Covid-19 from vaccines with messenger RNA technology, such as Pfizer and Moderna.

The information was released by The Wall Street Journal, which also said that this fourth dose of the immunizer is the evaluation for the Covid-19 vaccine to become annual, as well as the flu vaccine.

However, the issue still needs to assess several details, such as the possible emergence of a new variant, which may require the application of a new extra dose. In addition, it is also being taken into account who will be the target audience of the new reinforcement, if all adults or just a specific group of the population.

Israel, for example, has already authorized the application of a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to people with specific health conditions and health professionals. Initially, the decision has generated positive effects, mainly against the ômicron variant.

Despite this, the FDA itself is conducting its own research on the immune response coming from a fourth dose of the vaccine, including prevention of severe and symptomatic cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

FDA is evaluating a new booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Image: Fiocruz/Disclosure

“Vaccination is our best defense against Covid-19, including circulating variants, and shortening the time period between completion of a primary series and a booster dose can help reduce declining immunity,” said Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Biological Assessment Center in January, when the organization changed the emergency use of vaccines.

