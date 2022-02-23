Federal Audit Court delegates to the PGR the immediate blockade of Moro’s assets

The TCU (Union Court of Auditors) shared with the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) documents about the money that the former government minister Jair Bolsonaro Sergio Moro (Podemos) received at the law firm of Alvarez & Marsal. The agency also asked the MPF (Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office) to decide on the immediate request for the blocking of the former judge’s assets.

According to CNN Brasil, the suspicion is that Moro received amounts from companies that he judged, condemned and endorsed leniency agreements while he was a magistrate.

In his order, Minister Bruno Dantas said that the facts need to be better investigated, and that Alvarez & Marsal did not clarify whether it paid the former judge for services rendered to contractors judged in Lava Jato.

“I have no doubt that these are facts that need to be further investigated. And it is for this reason that I am surprised by a certain hasty action by any petitioner who intends to interrupt the natural flow of the process, even before the conclusion of the investigations. It is natural that those investigated want this outcome, but not the investigative bodies, from whom impartiality is expected regardless of pre-existing sympathies”, says the TCU minister.

Also according to the CNN Brasil report, Dantas says in his order that the law firm “received around BRL 40 million from companies convicted in Lava Jato, of which BRL 1 million per month from Odebrecht e Ativos (former agroindustrial) , R$150 thousand from Galvão Engenharia, R$97 thousand from OAS and R$115 thousand monthly from Estaleiro Enseada.”

Moro provided services for Alvarez & Marsal after he left the Ministry of Justice of the Bolsonaro government, and remained on the company’s staff until he decided to run for the Presidency of the Republic.

