Federal revenue rises 18.3% in January and reaches R$ 235 billion, the highest value in almost 30 years | Economy

The collection of taxes, contributions and other federal revenues reached R$ 235.321 billion in January, informed this Wednesday (23) the Federal Revenue Service.

In comparison with the same month last year, when the collection was R$ 198.927 billion (already adjusted for inflation), there was a real increase of 18.3%.

The January collection is record not only for the first month of a year, but for all months.

The historical series of the Federal Revenue, updated by inflation, begins in 1995. With this, the result represents the biggest collection in 28 years.

Federal collection For the months of January, in R$ billion Source: Federal Revenue

Reasons for the increase in revenue

According to the Federal Revenue, the increase in collection, in January this year, is related, among other factors, to atypical payments of IRPJ and CSLL, of R$ 12 billion. These amounts derive, in part, from taxation on the sale of equity interests by some companies.

Even without considering these extraordinary amounts that entered last month, the Federal Revenue reported that there would be a real growth of 9.19% in the collection of January 2022.

“This performance can be explained by the behavior of the economy and the growth in the collection of IRPJ/CSLL”, he added. According to the agency, the increase in corporate profits in 2021 generated a rise in revenue in the first month of this year.

In addition, the good performance of the sale of some basic products, such as metallic minerals and oil, also helped to boost the amounts collected. For 2022, the IRS believes that so-called “commodities” can also help raise tax collection.

In January, according to the Federal Revenue, the following factors influenced the collection:

Industrial production : drop of 5.94% against January 2021;

: drop of 5.94% against January 2021; sales of goods : drop of 2.7% in comparison with January of last year;

: drop of 2.7% in comparison with January of last year; service sales : increase of 10.4% compared to January 2021;

: increase of 10.4% compared to January 2021; Dollar value of imports : increase of 30.6% in this comparison;

: increase of 30.6% in this comparison; Value of electronic invoices: up 17.03% against the same month in 2021.

The good performance of the collection helps the government to reach its fiscal target for the year, which is a deficit of up to R$ 170.473 billion.

The primary deficit indicates how much the government should spend above the year’s revenue, not counting public debt expenditures.

The estimate of the Ministry of Economy, so far, is that the government accounts will register a smaller fiscal hole this year, of R$ 49.6 billion.

If the deficit is confirmed, 2022 will be the ninth consecutive year with a hole in government accounts, which have been recording negative results.

In 2021, the negative result was BRL 35.073 billion.