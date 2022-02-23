Ferrari Purosangue appears early in Italy

Cavalino Rampante’s first SUV, the Ferrari Purosangue already appears in the first images unofficially released on the internet, showing the new rival of the Aston Martin DBX and Lamborghini Urus.

It’s strange to look at the image above and imagine that it’s really a Ferrari, given that it looks like a regular crossover with a more radical look.

By the forms and proposal, it follows more the line of the Aston Martin, surely with front propeller delivering power to the four wheels.

However, make no mistake, it is a Ferrari and that means a lot of power to make a difference to lovers of the brand and also to SUV lovers.

The front has LED daytime running lights with air intakes just below, as well as a lower grille with a huge grille, supporting Enzo Ferrari’s horse.

On the sides, another full LED optical set, which will be the main one. There are more air intakes on the sides and car-coloured moldings enveloping them.

The sides have a huge bevel and this will be the hallmark of Ferrari Purosangue’s style.

The wheels are as they should be, stylish and big, with few spokes and huge brake calipers.

In the rear, more muscular, small lights are double and small, with the musculature of the Purosangue clearer in the angle of the photo.

The anabolic bumper with air diffuser has four exhaust ports.

Glossy black moldings and other exclusive details are featured, but the interior has not been revealed.

The Ferrari Purosangue should appear with a V8 or V12 engine, as the mission will be to face cars like Urus, Levante and the aforementioned DBX, currently the fastest SUV in the world.

With mandatory hybridization to keep Ferrari out of the penalty zone, the Purosangue will be a defeat for the brand’s purists and proof that SUV dominance really was complete…