FGTS: CAIXA releases new batch of payments in 6 days

O Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) will have one more batch of payments next week. As of this Wednesday, February 23, there are only 6 days left for a new release to be made. The amount to be released is part of the balance available in the worker’s fund accounts in the month of his birthday.

In January, the release took place for those born in the first month of the year. Withdrawals are still active, as per the calendar, withdrawals will be released until March 31. In this month of February, from the 1st, the release occurs for those born in the second month of the year. Withdrawals can be made until April 30.

Now, the next release will happen in 6 days, that is, on March 1st. Payment will be made for those born in the third month of the year.

Workers who wish to migrate to the modality need to pay attention to the dates, because, to receive the amounts still in 2022, it is necessary to adhere to the option until the last business day of the month in which they celebrate their birthday.

As mentioned, the release occurs in the month of birth of the holder, having until the last business day of the second subsequent month to carry out the withdrawal. Workers born in January, for example, will have until March 31 to redeem the resources.

It is worth remembering that membership is voluntary, not mandatory. In addition, those who migrate to the birthday withdrawal lose the right to withdraw the FGTS totally in the face of unfair dismissal. In this case, only the termination fine of 40% of the balance is released.

How to join?

The membership of the birthday withdrawal can be done through the following channels:

by the app FGTS available for Android and iOS;

available for Android and iOS; Through the FGTS website;

From the Box website.

If the worker regrets having joined the modality, he must wait about 25 months to return to withdrawal-withdrawal, the traditional modality of the FGTS.

What is the value of the FGTS birthday withdrawal?

The amount released by the modality depends on the balance that the worker has in his accounts in the FGTS. In addition, it is possible to receive an additional installment according to the balance range. Check the table below:

Balance ranges in BRL withdrawal percentage additional installment Up to BRL 500.00 50% _ From BRL 500.01 to BRL 1,000.00 40% BRL 50 From BRL 1,000.01 to BRL 5,000.00 30% BRL 150 BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10,000.00 20% BRL 650 BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15,000.00 15% BRL 1,150 BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20,000.00 10% BRL 1,900 Above 20,000.01 5% BRL 2,900

FGTS 2022 birthday withdrawal calendar

Birthday month Deadline for partial withdrawal of FGTS January From January 4th to March 31st February From February 1st to April 30th March From March 1st to May 31st April From April 1st to June 30th May From May 3 to July 31 June From June 1st to August 31st July From July 1st to September 30th August From August 2nd to October 31st September From September 1st to November 30th October From October 1st to December 31st November From November 1st to January 31st, 2023 December From December 1st to February 28th, 2023