FGTS can be released to pay debts, says Guedes

To help with debt settlement and encourage the release of credit, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedesrevealed that the federal government can bet on the release of the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço). The strategy would be possible because, according to the economist, the resources come from private funds.

“Sometimes the guy owes money in the bank and is a creditor in the FGTS. Why not withdraw this account and settle the debt on the other side, in the other bank?”, suggested Guedes, during participation in the event promoted by BTG Pactual.

In 2021, the average indebtedness reached 70.9% of Brazilian families, according to the Consumer Indebtedness and Default Survey (Peic). In December, the country reached a historic level for consecutive months, reaching a percentage of 76.3%, the highest recorded in the last 11 years.

According to the CNC (National Confederation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism), families resorted more to credit to be able to sustain consumption.

In addition to the FGTS withdrawal, other measures can be leveraged in 2022 to stimulate economic growth, Guedes pointed out. Among them are the incorporation of a program to make access to credit universal, in addition to the 25% reduction in the IPI (Tax on Industrialized Products). The minister defended that the reduction of the tax will allow the “reindustrialization” of the country, which suffers from high taxation.

“Agriculture is flying because there is no tax on agricultural products. Now, Brazilian industry has been suffering in the last three, four decades with high taxes, high interest rates and excessive labor charges”, he contextualized. To tackle the problem, the first strategy, according to the minister, is to reduce the IPI. “It’s a re-industrialization movement in Brazil.”

The tax should also be discussed within the scope of the Tax Reform. In 2020, the government raised the possibility of replacing the IPI with a tax that is levied only on alcoholic beverages and cigarettes. For the time being, Guedes believes it is possible to provide the reduction from the gains from collection.





“Since the collection rose strongly, we were going to invest in a tax reform that stalled in the Senate. The Executive prefers to transform this collection gain, in the form of tax reduction, for millions of Brazilians, for everyone”, he declared. Guedes also added that federal revenue in January reached a real gain of 16%, data that will still be officially released in the coming days.