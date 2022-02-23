FGTS: government can release new withdrawals; see how to check the balance through the app | Economy

The FGTS is a right of the worker with a formal contract and can only be withdrawn under specific conditions, such as dismissal without just cause, purchase of a home or retirement.
The guarantee fund balance can only be consulted on the FGTS application or on the Caixa website (in this case, only for bank account holders).
How to access the FGTS app on mobile:
- In your cell phone app store, search for FGTS. Click install and open the app.
- Select the “Register” option.
- Fill in all the requested data: CPF, full name, date of birth, e-mail and register an access password.
- The password must be numeric, with six digits. For those who already used the application, you can repeat the same password number you used before.
- After entering your data, click on the “I’m not a robot” button.
- The worker will receive a confirmation email at the email address provided. Access it and click on the link that was sent.
- After registration, open the app and enter the “CPF” and “password” registered.
- After logging in, some additional questions about your professional history will appear. Among the questions that can be asked are the year the worker started working in that job or the year he left another job. Care must be taken when filling in this data, because if the worker makes a mistake, the application crashes. The professional history can be consulted in the digital work portfolio. Access to the document is done using the gov.br registry
- After answering these questions, you must read and accept the application’s conditions of use by clicking agree.
If, even with the step-by-step procedure, the worker cannot access the application, he can contact Caixa at 4004-0104 (capitals and metropolitan regions) or 0800-1040104 (other regions).
In the FGTS app, in addition to checking balances and statements, it is possible to withdraw amounts released by termination of employment and immediate withdrawal, request other types of withdrawal by uploading documents and indicate the account of any bank to receive the credit .
Caixa Econômica Federal warns that workers should never give their password to anyone, not by phone, email or any other channel.
When withdrawal is allowed
Currently, there are specific situations that allow withdrawal. See all the cases in which the release of the resource is allowed:
- In dismissal without just cause;
- At the end of the contract for a specified period;
- Upon termination of the contract due to the total extinction of the company; suppression of part of its activities; closing of any of its establishments, branches or agencies; death of the individual employer, domestic employer or declaration of nullity of the employment contract;
- Upon termination of the contract due to reciprocal fault or force majeure;
- In termination by agreement between the worker and the company. In this case, he is entitled to withdraw 80% of the FGTS account balance;
- In retirement;
- In the case of personal, urgent and serious need, resulting from a natural disaster caused by rains or floods that have reached the worker’s area of residence, when the emergency situation or the state of public calamity is thus recognized, by means of a government ordinance federal;
- In the suspension of temporary work for a period equal to or greater than 90 days;
- On the death of the worker;
- When the holder of the linked account is 70 years of age or older;
- When the worker or his dependent is HIV positive;
- When the worker or his dependent has cancer;
- When the worker or his dependent is in a terminal stage, due to a serious illness;
- When the worker stays for 3 uninterrupted years outside the FGTS regime (without a formal job), with leave from 07/14/1990, in which case the withdrawal can be made from the month of birthday of the holder of the bill;
- When the escrow account remains for three uninterrupted years without crediting deposits and the worker is on leave until 07/13/1990;
- To purchase a home, settle or amortize debt or pay part of the housing financing installments granted under the SFH – in this case, it is necessary to have 3 years under the FGTS regime; not be the holder of other financing within the scope of the SFH; not be the owner of another property;
- In the amortization, settlement of the debt balance and payment of part of the installments acquired in consortium real estate systems.