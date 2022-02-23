FGTS withdrawal: Caixa changes rules for anticipation

Recently, the Federal Savings Bank announced that workers will be able to advance up to five installments of the birthday loot. Those who need extra money can join the Service Time Guarantee Fund (FGTS) to access the Caixa service.

Until then, workers could only advance up to three installments of the birthday loot. To clarify, the service works as a loan, with interest of 1.49% per month. The intention is to serve more than 2.3 million workers with an amount of R$ 15 million.

Regarding the value of the birthday loot, the worker can perform a simulation in the application FGTS To check the conditions, just:

Access the Anniversary Cashout option; Tap on “Simulate the Anniversary Withdrawal amount”. The amount you are entitled to receive will appear on the screen.

Withdrawal of values

The release of the birthday withdrawal occurs on the first business day of the month in which the member of the modality has a birthday and is available until the last business day of the month following the grant.

But if the worker does not withdraw the resource by that date, the amounts automatically return to the FGTS account. The service is available through the app FGTSat the siteInternet Banking Caixa or bank branches.

It is worth mentioning that the migration to the anniversary withdrawal is not mandatory and those who do not make the option will remain in the withdrawal-rescission system. However, those who opt for the modality can anticipate the values, according to the established rules.

Who is entitled to the birthday loot and its anticipation?

All workers who have a formal contract and have a positive balance in the FGTS can join the birthday withdrawal. However, who chooses the modality will not receive the termination of the FGTS when being fired. Only the termination fine remains valid in these cases.

However, if the worker prefers, it is possible to return to the withdrawal-withdrawal after two years, or 24 months, of the change. Therefore, the migration to the anniversary-loot will take effect until the 1st day of the 25th month of the request.