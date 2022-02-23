Fiel’s overwhelming majority approves Vtor Pereira as Corinthians’ new coach; see poll

Corinthians is close to announcing the hiring of Vítor Pereira as the club’s new coach. The deal with the Portuguese was closed last Tuesday, almost three weeks after Sylvinho’s dismissal. In a poll carried out by my wheelthe overwhelming majority of fans approve of the commander’s arrival.

Among 3,221 votes*, 96.6% of voters agree with the possible hiring of Vítor Pereira. On the other hand, only 3.4% voted that they do not approve the admission – check the result below.

“A great coach, with long experience and great titles in teams of expression. He plays forward and has the face of Corinthians. Good luck!”, wrote a fan in the comments of the article with the Corinthians reactions. “This will be one of the greatest coaches in Brazil”, projected another.

Regarding the negotiation, it is worth remembering that, according to the report by the my wheelCorinthian board spoke with the CEO of Taunsa, Cleidson Augusto Cruz, with the aim of having the agribusiness company pay part (or even all) of Vítor Pereira’s salaries.

About the agreement with the coach, initially informed by the former player and presenter of TV Bandeirantes, Neto, and confirmed by the my wheel, the Parque São Jorge team did not have to worry about a termination penalty. This is due to the fact that he has been free since December, when he left Turkey’s Fenerbahçe.

Vítor Pereira’s announcement should still take place in the early hours of this Wednesday. Taking advantage of the climate of expectations, the twitter Corinthians official published a joke on Tuesday night relating Duilio Monteiro Alves, president of the club, with Portugal, the coach’s home country.

*Poll partial was last checked at 9:16 am this Wednesday

Check the poll results

See more at: Ball Market and Corinthians fans.