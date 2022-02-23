Find out who’s out today on the wall between Brunna, Gustavo and PA · TV News

Who leaves the BBB 22 today (22)? According to the partial poll of the reality show on Globo, the one eliminated from the dispute for the prize of R$ 1.5 million will be Brunna Gonçalves on Tuesday night. The ballerina doesn’t seem to have managed to reverse the plant image and will leave the game on the fifth wall.

-> BBB 22 Poll: Participate in the vote for the fifth wall

In the vote against Gustavo Marsengo and Paulo André Camilo, Ludmilla’s wife has 73.14% rejection. The data is from the survey of the TV newswhich registered more than 274 thousand votes until the publication of this text.

The second place in the hot seat is the former glass house, which has only 22.21% of the choices. The Olympic athlete, with 4.65%, is not at risk of leaving home this time.

The UOL poll has 205,000 participations and also points to Brunna as the main threat, with 66.67%. Gustavo has 27.26%, and Paulo André is calm, with 6.07%.

The questionnaires do not have scientific results, they only portray a trend on the part of the viewers of Big Brother Brasil 22. The official result is the one obtained by votes on the Globo website and will be known live this Tuesday (22).

Learn all about BBB 22 with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo

Listen to “#67 – Is it possible to have a BBB without humiliation?” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily reality show newsletters, interviews and live videos: