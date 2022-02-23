first day one game of the service revealed by Sony

Sony seems to be adopting a new strategy with PS Now. After making “day one” releases available on PS Plus, subscribers to the Japanese giant’s streaming game service will be able to enjoy Shadow Warrior 3 as soon as it debuts – scheduled for 1 December. March.

The information was revealed by Flying Wild Hog, on the PlayStation Blog. There, the company announced that it had chosen the title as the first to come directly to the platform — and released a new gameplay trailer. Check out:

Unfortunately, it is worth noting that PlayStation has not yet made available or given a forecast of when Brazilian consumers will be able to access the features offered on PS Now. Recently, evidence pointed to Oceania countries as possible targets for Sony in the market — Brazil was not mentioned.

Spartacus: the service that can replace PS Now and become the new PS Plus

Sony’s player base could receive some big news in the coming months, according to Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier. PS Now and PS Plus would undergo a revamp to form a new service called Spartacus.

Patents suggest the company is actually working on this feature, but nothing has been officially announced yet. However, Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, welcomes the initiative. Know more!