Flávio Bolsonaro mobilized Revenue officials against investigation of cracks, documents show | National Journal

The information was published by the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper and obtained through the Access to Information Law. TV Globo also obtained the documents, which show that Senator Flávio Bolsonaro and his lawyers sought the help of federal government agencies to try to gather evidence in order to nullify investigations into the suspicion that he commanded a scheme to divert part of the government. advisors’ salary when he was a state deputy, in Rio de Janeiro, the rachadinha scheme.

According to the newspaper, at the request of Flávio Bolsonaro, the Federal Revenue mobilized a team of five civil servants for four months to investigate an accusation made by the senator that he had had his tax data illegally accessed and passed on to Coaf, the federal financial intelligence agency..

The investigation request was sent to the IRS on August 25, 2020, with a request of “maximum urgency”. The senator was emphatic: he asked for access “not to their part”, but to all the research on his name, his wife and his companies carried out by the IRS since 2015.

The internal investigation began on October 23, 2020, the same day that Época magazine published a report reporting that Flávio’s defense had met with President Jair Bolsonaro, the senator’s father, Abin’s director general, Alexandre Ramagem, and the Minister of the Institutional Security Cabinet, Augusto Heleno, to deal with the matter.

Four months later, the IRS concluded that none of the suspicions raised by the senator were well founded. The servers of the Federal Revenue did not produce any information that was used by Coaf or the Public Ministry of Rio to initiate an investigation into Flávio Bolsonaro.

According to the documents, “from the analysis of the entirety of the reports, it was not possible to observe information that was foreign to the databases already available to that financial intelligence unit, and the financial information reports – the RIFs – did not have data protected by the Internal Revenue Service. Federal”.

The investigation also found no evidence of illicit enrichment by tax auditors, as Flávio Bolsonaro’s defense accused in the request. The IRS also highlighted that any and all access to tax systems and databases has records of who carried out and when it was carried out. Finally, he asked for the investigation to be archived.

In a note, the defense of Flávio Bolsonaro stated that there is nothing illegal or immoral in the request he made to the Revenue, and how strange it would be if the institution ignored suspicions of internal failures and irregularities.

Last year, the Federal Supreme Court and the Superior Court of Justice overturned breaches of confidentiality and voided reports that supported the Public Ministry’s accusations against Flávio Bolsonaro. As a result, the investigation has to restart practically from scratch and can only be resumed with new evidence. The Public Ministry of Rio reported that a procedure on the senator is being processed under secrecy.