Flopped! Square Enix reveals that Guardians of the Galaxy game sold below expectations

About a year later, the studio re-partnered with Marvel to release a Guardians of the Galaxy-focused game, and while the game was well-received by critics and gamers, it seems that the Avengers game’s poor reception ended up spilling over. in the Guardians game.

Last year, Square Enix revealed that the Avengers game had underwhelming sales, largely due to the game itself, which fell short of fan expectations, both in terms of visuals and gameplay.

In a new presentation to present the financial results, Yosuke Matsuda, president of Square Enix, revealed that Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy did not sell as well as they had hoped, despite the positive reviews.

Despite strong reviews, sales of the game fell short of initial expectations. Despite this, the sales initiatives we made in November 2021 and continued into the new year resulted in an increase in sales, and we intend to continue work on expanding sales to compensate for the slow start to the game.

As much as many were extremely excited about the partnership between Marvel and Square Enix, it seems that the deal was not at all advantageous for Square, which must have invested heavily in licensing these brands.

We still don’t know if the two companies will release other games together, but if they do, it’s clear that changes will be needed to get players’ attention.

Have you played Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy? What do you think?