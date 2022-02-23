Fluminense performances: Fábio shines with a saved penalty, and David Braz and Cano guarantee victory | fluminense

The goalkeeper showed why he was a priority in the Libertadores match. Experienced and accustomed to competition, he was decisive at the moment when Fluminense needed it most. He took a penalty without hesitation and avoided what would be the second goal of Millonarios. Grade: 8.0.
Fábio celebrates after saving a penalty in Millonarios vs Fluminense — Photo: EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda
Germán Cano asserted his reputation as the executioner of the Millonarios. He replaced Fred, injured, and was decisive. He had a few opportunities throughout the match, including two for coverage, and it was from the Argentine’s feet that Fluminense’s turnaround goal came out. With his third goal of the season, it shows that the dispute for the spot with Fred will be increasingly lively. Grade: 8.0.
Cano makes the “L” after scoring the winning goal in Millonarios vs Fluminense — Photo: EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda
Safe in defense and important in attack. David Braz was responsible for important tackles in the match and was still opportunistic when he took advantage of the leftover ball with the goal of Millonarios free. He scored the equalizing goal and put the Tricolor back in the game. Grade: 8.0.
David Vraz celebrates a goal in Millonarios vs Fluminense — Photo: EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda
- Nino (ZAG): 5.5
- Felipe Melo (ZAG): 5.5
- Calegari (LAD): 5.5
- Yago Felipe (VOL): 4.5
- Andrew (VOL): 5.0
- Christian (LAE): 5.0
- Luiz Henrique (ATA): 6.0
- Fred (ATA): 5.0
- William (ATA): 5.0
Entered throughout the match:
- Arias (MEI): 6.0
- Pineide (LAT): 5.5
- Goose (MEI): 6.0
- Martinelli (VOL): 7.5