Foreign media cites ‘New Cold War’ and criticizes Putin

As tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalate, with Russian President Vladimir Putin pressing and threatening to send troops into Ukrainian territory, foreign newspapers have given their views on the conflict and what it could mean for diplomatic and economic relations across the planet. Spanish daily El País cites “fear of a new Cold War”, the New York Times sees a “call to war” in Putin’s speech and Time magazine treats the Russian president as an extremist.

Below, the UOL summarizes articles published today (22) by four of the main outlets outside Brazil:

New York Times

A New York Times article claims that Vladimir Putin’s speech yesterday (21) – in which he recognized the independence of breakaway territories in Ukraine – was “a call to war” and left open how far the Kremlin can go with continuity. of conflicts.

The text also cites the use of Russia’s state-owned media to give another tone to the conflicts in Ukraine; favorable to Russia, show images of bombs and families cornered to maintain a narrative of attack against separatist forces, which would serve as a justification for Russia to act in the territory.

Team

In Time magazine, Putin is described as an extremist who does not give space to opponents or people who warn him about the risks of starting a war. At the same time, the Russian leader is treated as a controversial person, who despite authoritarianism still tries to follow procedures and formalities that give legal aspect to his decisions.

“Rather than simply ordering his army to go to Kiev — as the US warned he would — Putin followed a mysterious set of protocols that could be titled ‘How to invade your neighbor and make it look lawful,'” he says. excerpt from the article.

The Guardian

The British newspaper The Guardian notes that, even close to a declaration of war, Russia is still shying away from openly discussing its military role in Ukraine’s breakaway regions. One of the texts brings reports from Moscow residents about how much doubts still linger about what the government’s actions could cost the population.

Another article claims that despite the announcement of a bilateral relationship between China and Russia, conflicts could draw US attention away from China’s growth in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Country

The Spanish newspaper provides an overview of what is behind the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and presents a timeline, starting in November 2013, with details on the escalation of conflicts in the region. In the subtitle, it speaks of the “fear of a new Cold War”.

The text claims that recent movements awaken “the specter of the Cold War” and explains the background behind the story, in which Russia does not accept the rapprochement between Ukraine and the West. Another article says that this is the biggest instability experienced in Europe since the end of the Cold War.