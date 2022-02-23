‘Forgotten’ money: understand how the values ​​will be transferred | Economy

José Cruz / Brazil Agency ‘Forgotten’ money: understand how the values ​​will be transferred

Individuals or companies with amounts receivable through the Central Bank’s “forgotten money” in this first phase of consultations will begin to be paid on March 7. The transfer can be of any amount, with no minimum or maximum amount — that is, even those with cents receivable will have access to the amount.

To redeem the money, it is necessary to access the website of the System of Receivables (SVR) on the day and time scheduled by the Central Bank and log in using the gov.br account. However, only silver or gold level users will be able to receive the money. The amounts will be released by Pix, DOC or TED, without charging fees.

In the case of Pix, the amount will be deposited within 12 working days after the request. In the case of transfer by DOC or TED, the term must be agreed between the bank and the beneficiary.

Transfers made by DOC are limited to R$4,999.99 and are credited within one business day. There is no cut-off time for transactions. The TED, in turn, has no maximum value, and the money falls into the account until the end of the day, if the transfer is made before 5 pm. Otherwise, it is scheduled for the next day. The deadline may vary, depending on the financial institution.

Inquiries to the values ​​receivable system were opened on the 13th. To find out if they have “forgotten money” in banks, users must inform their CPF and date of birth or CNPJ and the date of creation of the company. Access through Registrato is no longer valid. Heirs can also receive money from their deceased loved ones.

In this first phase, people can check if they have money to receive if they fit into these situations:

Closed checking or savings accounts with available balance;

Fees improperly charged;

Installments or obligations related to credit operations improperly charged. In this case, only funds from institutions that have signed a term of commitment with the Central Bank will be available;

Shares of capital and apportionment of net surplus of former members of credit unions;

Unsought appeals relating to terminated consortium groups;

Other situations that imply amounts to be returned recognized by the institutions.

The next phase of consultations will be released from the 2nd of May. On that occasion, values ​​will be received for those under the following conditions: