France suggests to Lula that research help define ticket in São Paulo

The meeting between ex-governor of São Paulo Márcio França (PSB) and ex-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) this afternoon ended with no definition on the possible federation involving the two parties in the dispute for the government of São Paulo. Paul.

França told the former president that he suggested hiring an electoral poll to simulate an election with Fernando Haddad (PT), who disputes to lead the ticket with France — it was not the first time that the pessebist spoke about it.

The president understood my arguments. PSB and PT tend to walk together in Brazil. In São Paulo, he [Lula] will talk to Haddad and Gleisi.”

Márcio França (PSB), in conversation with journalists at the end of the meeting

For the former governor, Lula is “receptive to the idea”. When this research would be carried out and which criteria would be analyzed was also not defined.

France does not rule out the possibility of launching a second candidacy, if Haddad does not give up the dispute – but recognizes that this would alienate the two parties. “Lula even hinted that it could be (two candidacies). I think that two candidacies, in practice, is difficult without causing divergence. Nobody goes to the dispute to not win”, she said.

For him, today’s conversation is moving towards an agreement. “In practice, as you have two more relevant and experienced staff, who knows, we can format it. I left convinced that it will format [a chapa].”

Application analysis

França had already expressed his willingness to carry out a survey to define who would be the best-placed candidate and said he had talked to research leaders about the idea.

PT, PSB, PV and PCdoB negotiate a party federation for the next elections. If the sewing succeeds, the parties must remain united for the next four years and will only be able to nominate one candidate for the elections they will contest — the agreement will be valid in the elections. federal and state.

According to the former governor, Lula will now analyze the proposal and talk to PT president Gleisi Hoffmann and former São Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad (PT). There is no timetable for this meeting at the moment.

Lula and França met at the Lula Institute, in the capital of São Paulo, and talked for two hours.

Lula believes he needs Haddad in SP to increase his chances

The PT considers it essential for Lula’s presidential campaign that Haddad is a candidate for the government of São Paulo, giving the former president a platform in the most populous state in the country.

In addition, the PT will not have candidates for governor in the other three states in the Southeast, a region considered strategic for Lula’s intentions to return to the Planalto.

In Rio de Janeiro, he will support federal deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB).

In Minas Gerais, he should be with Alexandre Kalil (PSD), mayor of Belo Horizonte.

In Espírito Santo, even with some noise, he is on his way to being in Renato Casagrande’s (PSB) reelection campaign.

The situation involving France is the last point that needs to be settled in São Paulo. And, to resolve the issue, Lula brought the problem into his lap, according to allies.

Before him, the party, with the support of France, removed ex-governor Geraldo Alckmin (ex-PSDB, non-party) from the dispute for Palácio dos Bandeirantes, who should now be vice president on the plateau headed by Lula.

Another obstacle was the possible candidacy of Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) for the government of São Paulo. Today, the PSOL already admits, internally, to give up having Boulos in the majority dispute in favor of a leading role in the state election, whether occupying Haddad’s vice vacancy or a candidacy for the Senate. Boulos is expected to compete for a seat for federal deputy.

On the other hand, the PSOL would receive the support of the PT in the election for Mayor of São Paulo in 2024. Sources of the UOL say that the PT members have already decided that they will not have a candidate in two years’ time for the command of the capital of São Paulo. Officially, the PSOL, however, maintains the discourse that nothing has changed and Boulos disputes the government.

The City of São Paulo is also a problem for the PSB, which wants to have federal deputy Tabata Amaral as a candidate in 2024.

For France, one of the ideas that have been aired is that he competes for a seat for federal deputy and, if Lula is elected, he has the possibility of integrating the PT government, occupying a ministry.

There is also talk of a candidacy for the Senate, but with only one seat up for grabs, the scenario is seen as risky. Being Haddad’s deputy is a remote hypothesis, practically ruled out.

Today, França said that Lula did not make proposals for other positions, but did not rule out the possibility. “We will discuss an eventual new situation if it arises,” she said.

In France’s team, the speech is still in defense of his candidacy for the government, supporting the need for a criterion —be it research, previews, or otherwise— for the choice of the candidate.