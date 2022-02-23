Gerdau (GGBR4) profits BRL 3.56 billion in the 4th quarter of 2021, up 237%, and announces payment of dividends

Gerdau (GGBR4) reported consolidated net income of R$3.560 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21), which represents a growth of 237% compared to the same period in 2020.

According to the company, the result was a historic record for a 4th quarter, driven by higher earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda).

In the year, the steelmaker profited BRL 15.559 billion, an increase of 552% compared to 2020.

Net revenue totaled R$21.555 billion in 4Q21, up 58% from the same period of the previous year, reflecting the global increase in commodities throughout 2021 and the positive impact of the conversion of revenues from our North American operations, influenced by the depreciation of the real.

Adjusted Ebitda grew 96% compared to the same period in 2020, totaling BRL 5.983 billion.

The Ebitda margin reached 27.8% in the 4th quarter of 2021, an increase of 5.3 pp compared to the same quarter of 2020.

The company’s gross margin was 24.1% between October and December 2021, up 4.5 percentage points.

Gerdau explains that the “result was mainly driven by the good performance of construction in the North American and Brazilian markets and the performance of sales to the industry in Brazil”.

Production & Sales

In 2021, crude steel production totaled 13.3 million tons, exceeding the production recorded in 2020. The company focused on production in line with the needs of customers in the different countries in which it operates.

In terms of steel sales, 12.7 million tons were sold, 11% more than in 2020. Both construction and industrial products had sales growth in Brazil and the United States. For Specialty Steel, sales of heavy vehicles and the energy market in general partially offset the impacts of the drop in sales of light vehicles with the semiconductor crisis in the market.

Debt & Investments

In relation to net debt, the company reported that there was a decline of 26.4%, to R$ 7.253 billion.

Thus, the leverage ratio, measured by the ratio between net debt and adjusted Ebitda, was 0.30 times, a reduction of 0.95 times compared to 4Q20.

On February 24, 2021, Gerdau released its Capex projection for 2021 in the amount of R$3.5 billion. Disbursements made in 2021 totaled BRL 3.0 billion.

According to the company, with the worsening of the pandemic in the first half of 2021 and the difficulties caused by bottlenecks in some global supply chains, approximately R$ 500 million were not disbursed and will be executed in 2022.

Of the total disbursements in 2021, more than BRL 600 million were investments aimed at implementing technologies that result in improved environmental control and performance in existing facilities. This investment exceeded by 53% the amount disbursed in the previous year for environmental improvements.

dividends

The Boards of Directors of the companies Metalúrgica Gerdau and Gerdau approved, on February 22, 2022, the payment of Dividends, related to the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2021. The amounts will be paid based on the positions of the shareholders on March 7, 2022.

Gerdau shareholders will receive dividends of R$0.20 per share on March 16, 2022.

Holders of Metalúrgica shares will receive dividends on March 17, 2022. The value per share is R$ 0.10.

