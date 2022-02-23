German Chancellor Calls Russia Sanction ‘Necessary Measure’; understand Nord Stream 2 suspension

This is the toughest sanction adopted so far in connection with recognizing the independence of Ukraine’s breakaway regions and sending troops to Donetsk and Lugansk.

Odd ANDERSEN / AFP Olaf Scholz will stop authorizing the start of operation of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.



The German Chancellor, Olaf Scholzannounced that it will interrupt the authorization of the start of operation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which would transport gas from Russia to the Germany. The announcement, made this Tuesday, 22, is one of the measures adopted against the recognition of the independence of separatist regions of Ukraine and sending troops to Donetsk and Lugansk. This was the harshest sanction adopted so far by Western countries. Scholz said that the situation has changed and that this is a necessary administrative measure so that there is no certification of the pipeline, as without it Nord Stream cannot start operating.

Completed in September 2021, the pipeline was ready to operate since December last year, according to Vladimir Putin. But given the current scenario, the German government decided to reassess the situation, which led to Scholz’s request to the Ministry of Economy and Technology for administrative measures to not certify the pipeline for the time being. This sanction is a way of retaliating for the independence of Donetsk and Lugansk. “We cannot accept recognition and that is why it is so important to react now and quickly,” said the chancellor.

From the beginning, the operation of Nord Stream 2 was subject to economic and geopolitical doubts. The United States and European countries, especially those in the East, argued that this work would increase Europe’s dependence on Russian gas supplies. At the time, the Americans even suggested selling their own liquefied gas to the Europeans. This interruption is just one of the sanctions that could arise in relation to the independence of the breakaway regions, Olaf Scholz warned of the adoption of other measures if the situation worsens and spoke of strong punishments against Russia by the European Union. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba welcomed the suspension, saying it was politically and morally justified.

What is Nord Stream 2?

Nord Stream 2 is an operation that aims to increase the supply of Russian gas to Europe, avoiding Ukrainian territory. This certification was a way found by countries to have the product at a time when their own production is falling. Before the pandemic, reserves of natural gas gives Europe were 90%, but according to official data released in October 2021, capacity has been reduced to 75%. Nord Stream 2 spans 1,230 kilometers under the Baltic Sea and has a capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year. It follows the same route as Nord Stream 1, which has been in operation since 2012. The operation, promoted by the Russian company Gazprom and co-financed by five other European groups: OMV, Engie, Wintershall Dea, Uniper and Shell, was budgeted at more than 10 billion euros. Germany, the main promoter of the gas pipeline within the EU, argues that it will help it achieve the energy transition it has embarked on. At the same time, it will make its territory a European gas hub.