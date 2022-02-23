Glasgow Scale: understand stage 3, which defines singer Paulinha Abelha’s coma | Sergipe

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

According to cardiologist and intensivist Luiz Flávio Prado, the scale is based on clinical examination, without the need for additional tests.

“Whoever is in a Glasgow 3 coma, has a coma that does not respond to any stimulus. The deepest stage of coma normally implies very serious neurological damage,” she explained.

The scale ranges from 3 to 15, where at level 15 the patient has no degree of reduction in brain functions and at level 3 he is in a deep coma state, and does not show any response to the specific physical examination.

According to the Ministry of Health, there is a score scale which assesses the level of consciousness of patients:

Eye opening: spontaneous (4); to the voice (3); pain (2); none (1).

spontaneous (4); to the voice (3); pain (2); none (1). Verbal response: oriented (5); confused (4); inappropriate words (3); incomprehensible words (2); none (1).

oriented (5); confused (4); inappropriate words (3); incomprehensible words (2); none (1). motor response : obeys commands (6); locates pain (5); withdrawal movements (4); normal flexion (3); abnormal extension (2); none (1).

: obeys commands (6); locates pain (5); withdrawal movements (4); normal flexion (3); abnormal extension (2); none (1). pupil response: bilateral reaction to the stimulus (2); only one reacts to the stimulus (1); none (0).

The Glasgow scale was developed in the 1970s by neurologists at the University of Glasgow to assess the level of coma in patients suffering from head trauma.

g1 is now on Telegram; Click here to receive news directly to your cell phone.

“It was so popular, it ended up being adapted to evaluate other coma patients, even without head trauma”, said physician Luiz Flávio Prado.

In 2018, an update came to refine the assessment to include pupil analysis. “The pupils are also a reflection of brain function. In case of a deep coma, they stop working and this is another sign of severity”, he added.

What the team doctors said

This Tuesday (22), the medical team that accompanies the singer Paulinha Abelha, from the band Calcinha Preta, gave a press conference on the artist’s state of health. She arrived at the Primavera Hospital on February 17th in a coma and remains in a severe coma, that is, in severe sensory impairment. They ruled out the possibility of a possible bacterial infection in the brain. and evidence of brain death.

“The question we ask now is what are the etiologies [causas médicas] that justify a person being in a coma, on a Glasgow Scale 3, which is the lowest grade you can have on a coma classification scale”, explained the neurologist, Marcos Aurélio Alves.

Doctors are currently investigating a case of drug intoxication, since the combination with other drugs can generate cell damage, which can damage liver, kidney and neurological cells.

“Today our interest is to keep her alive. And it’s not been an easy job.”said neurologist Marcos Aurélio, when asked about the possibility of the singer having sequelae.

Doctors ruled out the possibility of transferring the singer to another state, as she is receiving all the necessary support at the moment.

Medical team talks about Paulinha Abelha’s clinical condition at a press conference

blood donation campaign

A blood donation campaign for the singer is being carried out by the Institute of Hematology and Hemotherapy of Sergipe (IHHS).

Blood types O+ and O- can be destined for the singer, from Monday to Thursday, from 7 am to 5 pm, on Friday from 7 am to 4 pm, and on Saturday, from 8 am to 12 pm.

The headquarters of the IHHS is located at Rua Guilhermino Rezende, 187, Salgado Filho, in Aracaju. In Nossa Senhora do Socorro, donations can be made at Shopping Prêmio, stores 164 and 165. In the city of Lagarto, donations can be made at the José Vieira Filho Medical Center, Praça Filomeno Hora, 52, Centro (1st floor). In Itabaiana, at the São José Maternity Hospital, downtown.

If there are groups of more than ten people to donate, it is necessary to contact one of the numbers in this link.

Who is Paulinha Abelha, lead singer of Calcinha Preta

February 11 – singer Paulinha Abelha was hospitalized in Aracaju after arriving from a tour with the band Calcinha Preta in São Paulo. The hospitalization was for kidney problems, but the cause was not disclosed;

singer Paulinha Abelha was hospitalized in Aracaju after arriving from a tour with the band Calcinha Preta in São Paulo. The hospitalization was for kidney problems, but the cause was not disclosed; February 14th – the singer’s condition worsened and she was transferred to the ICU. From then on, she went on dialysis;

the singer’s condition worsened and she was transferred to the ICU. From then on, she went on dialysis; February 17th – The medical report of that day reported that Paulinha was in a coma and, because of neurological instability, did not have sufficient clinical conditions for the transfer. At the end of the night, the situation changed and she was transferred to the Primavera Hospital, in the South Zone of Aracaju, to undergo further kidney tests;

The medical report of that day reported that Paulinha was in a coma and, because of neurological instability, did not have sufficient clinical conditions for the transfer. At the end of the night, the situation changed and she was transferred to the Primavera Hospital, in the South Zone of Aracaju, to undergo further kidney tests; February 18th – the medical bulletin reported that the artist remained in a coma, clinically stable, with a controlled infection and breathing with the support of a device. The singer’s advice also said that the possibility of brain death was ruled out, and that that afternoon she would undergo another hemodialysis session. According to the press office, Paulinha was undergoing a new treatment, which should only respond within 72 hours. Regarding the transfer to a hospital in another state, the advisory informed that there was no forecast of when it could happen;

the medical bulletin reported that the artist remained in a coma, clinically stable, with a controlled infection and breathing with the support of a device. The singer’s advice also said that the possibility of brain death was ruled out, and that that afternoon she would undergo another hemodialysis session. According to the press office, Paulinha was undergoing a new treatment, which should only respond within 72 hours. Regarding the transfer to a hospital in another state, the advisory informed that there was no forecast of when it could happen; February 19 – At the end of Saturday morning, a new bulletin reported that after the investigation with complementary tests, the possibility that the singer had “infectious diseases of epidemiological interest for the community” was ruled out. The document did not provide further details on which diseases these would be. At night, doctors reported that she was intubated and in a persistent coma;

At the end of Saturday morning, a new bulletin reported that after the investigation with complementary tests, the possibility that the singer had “infectious diseases of epidemiological interest for the community” was ruled out. The document did not provide further details on which diseases these would be. At night, doctors reported that she was intubated and in a persistent coma; February 20th – According to Sunday’s medical bulletin, the singer had a serious neurological condition and remained hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). She was also still in a coma and intubated;

According to Sunday’s medical bulletin, the singer had a serious neurological condition and remained hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). She was also still in a coma and intubated; February 21st – on Monday, the artist continued with a severe neurological condition, without signs of hemodynamic instability, breathing with the help of machines and requiring dialysis.

Paulinha Abelha in interviews with TV Sergipe