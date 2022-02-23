Group rescues more than 200 animals in risk areas in Petrópolis; see orphaned animals for adoption | Mountain Region

The Disaster Animal Rescue Group ( Grade ) already rescued more than 200 animals in risk areas after the rains that hit Petrópolis, in the mountainous region of Rio. The animals found – including dogs, cats, birds and goats – were taken to a space to receive emergency care .

“At first, there were rescues of animals at risk, injured, in rubble. Now, we are working on the evacuation of animals in risk areas. We have many animals in houses, which people left and they follow there. Teams are feeding We have more than 200 animals rescued, including dogs, cats, birds and goats”, said the coordinator of the group, veterinarian Carla Sassi, to g1.

Carla Sassi also stated that many animals are orphaned after owners died after landslides. The biggest tragedy in the history of the municipality has already left more than 180 people dead and thousands of victims affected.

2 of 5 Carla Sassi rescues animals in Petrópolis on February 17, 2022 — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/ g1 Carla Sassi rescues animals in Petrópolis on February 17, 2022 — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/ g1

“Today we have several animals that were orphaned, whose families died and these animals are going to be put up for adoption. But first, all the animals that we rescue are microchipped, vaccinated, dewormed and a blood test is done. Those animals go up for adoption and we need good adopters for these animals that were orphaned”, he said.

Grad has been operating in Petrópolis since the early days of the tragedy and, according to Carla Sassi, witnessed a war scenario. “It’s really a war scenario. There are points where you go and it really looks like a bomb was thrown there with everything, everything was destroyed”.

Donations for the Rescues

3 of 5 Dog rescued in Petrópolis for adoption — Photo: Personal Archive Dog rescued in Petrópolis for adoption — Photo: Personal Archive

4 of 5 Kittens rescued in Petrópolis for adoption — Photo: Personal Archive Kittens rescued in Petrópolis for adoption — Photo: Personal Archive

Volunteer efforts do not have an expected end date. Therefore, some materials need replacement constantly. The group needs not only people who want to adopt animals, but products to receive the animals. Click here and see how to help.

“We are in need of good adopters for the orphaned animals, cleaning products, animal walks and dog and cat food,” said Carla Sassi.

5 of 5 Cat rescued in Petrópolis for adoption — Photo: Personal Archive Cat rescued in Petrópolis for adoption — Photo: Personal Archive

The State Department of Agriculture, Livestock, Fishing and Supply is collecting food for animals at risk.

In partnership with the NGO Rio Eco Pets, several donation points were spread across Rio, in addition to the central point of the state government in Petrópolis. All donations will go to the NGO Dogs Heaven, in Petrópolis.

Shopping Boulevard: Clubinho do Jujuba, 2nd floor

Botafogo Praia Shopping: 1st and 5th floor

Rio Design Barra: Concierge

Rio Design Leblon: Concierge

Shopping Nova América: Access C – In front of Camicado

Shopping Nova Iguaçu: Next to the parking booth, 1st floor