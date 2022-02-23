Guedes anticipates real gain of 16% in revenue in January – Notícias









In January, Brazil registered a real gain of 16% in revenue. This is what the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, anticipated during his participation in a BTG Pactual event, this Tuesday (22). The balance sheet with the details of the first month of 2022 should be released in the coming days, added the economist.

“The collection comes out now, in the next two days. Sixteen percent of real growth, that is, the pace of growth of strong activity continues,” said Guedes. He admitted that the climb could have been higher. “We’re coming out of 4.5%, but it could have grown by 5.5% if we hadn’t removed fiscal and monetary stimulus.”











Even though forecasts show a tendency for Brazilian inflation to grow, Guedes claimed that analysts will be wrong to bet that the country will register drops. “It was the biggest economic crisis since the great depression. All countries sank and Brazil fell less, came back faster and returned the stimulus faster than everyone else. It is the only country that is standing again as it was before the pandemic arrived. “, he defended.

Guedes mentioned that unemployment was at 12%, before the health crisis. The index rose to 14.5% and returned to 11.6%, he said. Spending was 19.5% of GDP, it was 26.5% and it is 18.6%. According to him, the deficit went from 2% to 1% in the period before the pandemic, shooting up to 10.5% of GDP during the crisis and reaching 0.4%. The increase in debt went from 76% of GDP to 80%, “when they said it was going to 100%”. “Analysts were dramatically wrong because they were contaminated by the political bubble, by the political noise, and they got lost. Meanwhile, the silent revolution continues in all dimensions.”

The economic team considers the Social Security Reform, the stimulus to privatization, changes in regulatory frameworks and the blocking of personnel expenses to be part of what the minister calls a revolution. “When we made this big move and, on the other hand, we stopped expenses, interrupted salary readjustments, we did in 16 months what those who passed through the government took 16 years to do. “, said Guedes.







salary readjustments





While the federal government faces strong pressure for salary increases after the freezes, Guedes shows no signs of taking action to address these demands. Despite President Jair Bolsonaro defending readjustments for the police class, the minister argued that an escalation of concessions will nullify gains made during the pandemic.

“Salary losses were suffered all over the world, not only in terms of salaries, but also in terms of capital”, explained Guedes. “We are at a critical moment. Are we going to cancel these gains in an escalation of readjustment, seeking salary replacements? A moment like this will come and say the following: ‘I already had my vaccine, give me my money back, I want a replacement’ Now we go with the idea of ​​looking for replacement, diving into a dark past?”, he asked.

In the minister’s assessment, the replacements have the potential to bring about a new escalation in inflation. Without them, “we’re going to see inflation go down and all growth revisions up, over the whole year. Analysts are going to get it wrong again,” he said.

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, reaffirmed, this Monday (21), that the inflation trend in Brazil is still growing, with a forecast of peak prices in April and May, still one of the highest in the world. world. “Brazil had the highest energy inflation in the world in 2021”, mentioned Campos Neto.