Hacker attack at Americanas: understand what consumer rights are | Economy

Published 02/22/2022 17:39

Rio – A hacker attack left the websites of the e-commerce platforms Americanas, Submarino and Shoptime offline since Saturday, 19th. According to the company, the services were suspended after an “unauthorized” access and, until the afternoon of this Tuesday, has not yet been restored. With the platforms down, many consumers wonder if they will still be able to cancel or give up their latest purchases on the affected sites. In view of this, experts guide what are the rights of consumers in a situation of attack by companies.

The right to regret allows the consumer to give up or cancel an online purchase within seven days, which is contact after receiving the product. “In the case in question, if the consumer feels insecure about the delivery, he can cancel the order and is entitled to a full refund”, explained lawyer Tereza Gaia, a specialist in consumer law.

Tereza advises that, if the company refuses, a complaint should be opened with the online store ombudsman and on sites such as consumer.gov and reclameaqui.com.br. These actions may “corroborate as evidence in a future judicial measure, if applicable”. The lawyer also warns that the consumer always writes down the protocol of all calls.

Regarding the delivery of the product, the B2W group reported this Tuesday, 22, that deliveries of orders from the websites of Lojas Americanas, Submarino and Shoptime may be delayed. “All orders will be delivered, but due to site instabilities, there may be delays,” said the Americanas profile.

In this case, lawyer Rafaela Sionek said that the consumer has three options: to demand forced delivery, receive another product or service duly equivalent to the one purchased on time, or even cancel the purchase, with full refund of the amount paid.

The lawyer also recalls that the E-commerce Law, nº 7.962/2013 guarantees the consumer all the right to information and, above all, effective service. “Whoever wants to track the progress of the order, make an exchange or cancel the product or service, has the right to be informed about the status of their order, in accordance with Federal Law”. And that it is the company’s obligation to enable the full consultation of this information, through various platforms, such as customer service, e-mail, application, among other channels.

“It is also important that, if one of these situations is not met, the customer has the possibility to register his complaint on the Procon website”, reinforces Rafaela.

