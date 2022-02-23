Hacker attack made Americanas block ads on Globo and take down Shoptime TV News

The main advertiser of BBB 22 and one of the retail networks that invests the most in television advertisements, Americanas has blocked commercials and merchandising actions by its companies in recent days. In addition, the Shoptime telesales channel had to change all the content. The measures were taken after the company suffered a hacker attack, which left websites and applications down in the last four days.

Americanas SA controls Americanas.com, Submarino and Shoptime, three of the largest e-commerces in Brazil. The problems began on Saturday night (19) and began to be resolved for users only on Wednesday morning (23), when the platforms gradually started working again.

The blackout caused huge damage to the conglomerate and also impacted television. O TV news found that Americanas asked Globo to block all ads scheduled to be aired during that period. Other broadcasters also did not broadcast the company’s advertisements.

Channel dedicated to selling the products throughout the day, Shoptime stopped showing offers this week, as its website and app were also affected. The telesales network started to place its presenters just to say the advantages of products that they could not sell.

Impact on BBB 22

In BBB 22 alone, Americanas made an investment of R$91.9 million to be one of the main sponsors of the program, alongside Avon and Picpay. The package entitles the retailer to have daily commercials on Globo, Multishow, on the website and on social networks — none of this, however, has been aired since Sunday.

Over the weekend, Americanas organized a party for the confined with a show by Thiaguinho. The best moments of the party were shown in the Sunday edition of Big Brother Brasil, but no action was taken, such as coupon delivery or QR code display on the screen, something common in this type of merchandising.

The damage could be even greater if the problem on the retailer’s website and application lasted until Friday (25), when the house makes its purchases from the market and the company takes the opportunity to sell its service with promotions.

In early February, Americanas had celebrated the effects of BBB 22 on its platform, with an 80% growth in the use of coupons in the app and an increase of more than 50% in visits to the website/app.

What does the Americans say?

In addition to the loss due to the lack of sales, Americanas also recorded a sharp drop on the Brazilian Stock Exchange. Data from the consultancy Economatica published by UOL Economia estimate that the company has lost R$ 3.48 billion in market value in the last two days alone.

On Wednesday, the retailer reported that services were suspended in recent days because of a “security incident”, but without evidence of compromise in its customer database. See the placement below:

“Americanas informs that it is gradually and safely re-establishing its e-commerce environments since Wednesday (23), suspended due to a security incident of which it was a victim between February 19 and 20. There is no evidence of compromise of the bases of data. The teams remain mobilized, with all the security protocols, and will act for the full resumption in the shortest possible time. The company reinforces that information security is its priority and that it will continue to keep the market, customers and partners updated .”