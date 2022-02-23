Hackers can damage BRL 100 million per day

Hacker attack may have caused damage with suspended portals of R$ 100 million per day (Getty Images)

Americanas preventively suspended part of the servers in the e-commerce environment

Websites and apps still show instability in online services

Physical stores have not had their activities interrupted and remain operating

Some sites of the Americanas group – among them Americanas itself, in addition to Submarino -, may have suffered a hacker attack in the early hours of last Saturday (19), remaining unstable until last Monday (21). Shortly after, as a preventive measure, the company announced the suspension of the servers of the Shoptime and Sou Barato sites.

This, of course, affected the brands’ products online, leaving them unable to carry out any type of transaction, although they remain visible on the platforms. Because of this, according to analysts’ calculations, the loss with suspended portals can reach R$ 100 million per day.

Preventive action by Americanas

As soon as it identified the risk of unauthorized access to its websites, Americanas SA preventively suspended part of the servers in the e-commerce environment. Shortly after, the company issued an official note to explain the case, saying that the situation was normalized on Saturday afternoon (around 4 pm), with no “evidence of compromise of the databases”. Subsequently, the sites returned to the air, being suspended again shortly after – also in a preventive way, according to Americanas itself.

‘Prevent and mitigate risks’

“The company works with technical resources and experts to assess the extent of the event and safely normalize the e-commerce environment as quickly as possible. The company reiterates that it works with strict protocols to prevent and mitigate risks,” the note said. Through social networks, last Monday (21), the Americanas group reiterated the message that the sites and servers were taken off the air so that the situation can be safely normalized and “as soon as possible”.

Access to websites and apps

After the total downfall of websites and applications, services are slowly returning – following “strict protocols to prevent and mitigate risks” -, but showing some instability. According to the O Globo portal, the platforms report “Failed connection” and lack of connectivity with the server at various times. In addition, messages in the company’s statement also warn consumers, saying that “for security reasons, it has proactively suspended part of the servers in the e-commerce environment and works with technical and expert resources to normalize” the situation.

Physical stores were not affected.

According to a statement from Americanas, the “physical stores [em ruas e shoppings] have not had their activities interrupted and remain operating”. However, orders placed online ended up being affected. In a response to the group’s followers on Twitter, Americanas informed that “All orders will be delivered, but due to the instabilities of the website, there may be delays”.