Heavy rain floods streets in Petrópolis again, and sirens are activated | Mountain Region

The streets of Petrópolis, in the Serrana Region, were again flooded this Tuesday (22) because of a heavy rain that hits the city this afternoon.

Around 2 pm, there were records of rain in Valparaíso, Mosela, Quitandinha and Bingen. Whoever was on the street, tried to take shelter under awnings.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the biggest tragedy the city has ever faced had left 183 dead and 85 missing.

On social media, residents show fear and apprehension.

“I was never afraid of rain, but after what happened here in Petrópolis last week I don’t sleep a wink when I hear thunder or rain. To improve, it rained again and it’s already flooding everything”.

“What a rain this is, give Petrópolis a helping hand, sir!”, said another resident.

The Secretary of Civil Defense sounded sirens in all districts to warn about the occurrence of rain in the municipality, which can have moderate to heavy intensity throughout the afternoon and night.

On Bingen Street, there was flooding and the military, who give support to the municipality, act on the spot. Traffic is blocked. In addition, a stretch of asphalt in front of Estácio University gave way. Nobody was hurt.

In emergencies, telephones 199 (Civil Defense) and 193 (Fire Department) must be activated.

Tragedy completed a week

Petrópolis residents try to restart and organize the city

A week after the storm, residents are still trying to start over and organize their lives.

Morro da Oficina, in Alto da Serra, was the place most affected by the storm, leaving an entire community devastated by the mud. People still suffer from lack of water and electricity.

“The biggest difficulty is getting people out alive. The rest is easy, the rest is grit”, said bricklayer Jorge Felício.

There, traffic was released. However, it is possible to see a completely devastated scenario. Destroyed condominiums, broken wires and posts, rubbish scattered on the streets and part of the sidewalk ripped away by the current.

“It came as if it were a tsunami, all at once it appeared. (…) That’s where I stopped and the other bus also stopped beside me”, said driver Carlos Alberto da Silva Nascimento.

One of the passengers on one of the buses washed away by the flood was 17-year-old student Gabriel Rocha. This Tuesday morning (22), his family continued searching the banks of the river.

“The appeal I’m making now is because it’s no use talking to one, with another and wasting time while my son is somewhere there, and many people are also out there. We need to find them”, said Leandro da Rocha, the young man’s father.

Rua Teresa, which connects the center of Petrópolis to Alto da Serra, was also completely punished. The impression is that the rain fell about a day ago. An excavator remains at the site removing rubble and trying to sweep away the traces of the disaster.

“I didn’t have any problems, but around you can see how it was. It was desperate. I had to shelter an employee who lived behind the gas station, he had to live temporarily for 3 days here at the store, along with his wife and two children”, informed businessman Eduardo Andrade.